It’s almost impossible for celebrities to disappoint their fan base. Admirers are ready to forgive anything - decisions to star in bad movies, regrettable fashion choices, or unacceptable behaviour. But one celebrity, however, has decided to prove that nothing is impossible for him.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson “surprised” his fans when he boasted of his friendship with Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president in 2020. The 47-year-old actor and wrestler stars in the “Ballers” TV series about a group of rugby players, where The Rock plays a retired player-turned-financial adviser and team owner. Warren has repeatedly spoken about her love for the show and Johnson on her social media. Now The Rock has decided to open up about his relationship with the politician, saying that the two have a wild and pleasant friendship and called the 70-year-old senator a baller.

This friendship I have with @SenWarren over my show @BallersHBO is such a wild and pleasant one. No surprise however, as my character & show transcends politics. Drive, ambition, getting knocked down, getting back up and moving on. She’s a baller 😉https://t.co/1du44o4azD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 12, 2019

​Netizens took Johnson’s confession with a sad heart.

Oh my god. This is like a dagger in the back. I can’t believe this. — Chris Fevurly (@CFevurly) October 13, 2019

​Most users spoke of their deep respect for Johnson, but stressed that celebrities should stay out of politics.

I am a huge fan of most your movies... but please follow your buddy @KevinHart4real and don’t get involved in politics!!! 😊 — Rachel McKelvey (@SuperSwagMom) October 13, 2019

She is a fraud and this publicity stunt before your series finale makes me not want to tune in now. Why even drag politics into a great show. Why can’t actors just entertain us and make us forget about the real world again? — Sir Ron Hale (@SirRonHale) October 13, 2019

​Others pointed out Warren’s economic proposals, which they found damaging.

Sorry, she's not.



Her policies will hurt small business owners... her policies are economically and mathematically impossible. — Banners (@bannersquest) October 12, 2019

​Still others noted that Johnson would be a better president than the Harvard professor.

You should be running for President instead of her... — Anthony Jon Mountjoy (@IVerboten) October 12, 2019

Incidentally, Johnson spoke about his desire to enter politics. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2016, the wrestler-turned-actor said he did not rule out running for president, saying "it would be a great opportunity to help people, so it’s possible".