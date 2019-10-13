Kim Kardashian Praises Eco-Activist Thunberg, Offers Her Help With Social Media

The reality TV stars from the Keeping Up with The Kardashians, Kim and Kortney Kardashian, travelled to Armenia this week in order to baptise their kids in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, one of the oldest Christian cathedrals in the world.

American model and media personality Kim Kardashian has praised teen eco-activist Greta Thunberg for her climate change activities by calling the environmentalist “an amazing young girl” and saying that she would love to have dinner with the young campaigner, as quoted by Reuters.

“She (Thunberg) is such an amazing young girl, and so brave and courageous to stand up to these grown-ups that can be very scary and for her to be so open and honest is exactly what we need", Kardashian said in an interview with Reuters during her visit to Armenia, where she went in order to baptise her children alongside her older sister Kortney. Their late father, Robert Kardashian, was an American of Armenian descent.

“Climate change is a serious problem", the US reality TV star added.

Kardashian, who also attended the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) during her visit to Yerevan, said that she would be keen to talk to Thunberg’s parents in order to share her thoughts about the Swedish activist’s involvement with social media platforms and offer some of her knowledge in this area.

“Speaking on a big platform invites a lot of different opinions and personalities and how they (parents) manage that", Kardashian said.

The young Swedish environmentalist attracted worldwide attention in 2018 after she initiated a series of international school strikes to turn the public's eye to environmental problems. In September, Greta delivered a passionate speech at the United Nations Climate Summit where she accused world leaders of “stealing” her childhood with “empty words”, which however received mixed reactions from the public.

Kardashian’s fans were generally excited to hear that she was supportive towards the environmental efforts launched by the young campaigner, but some netizens could not miss out on the opportunity to mock the American millionaire for trying to find anything in common with a 16-year-old eco-activist, amid Kardashian’s luxurious life style and open sex life.

"kim kardashian invites an olympic stone thrower to have dinner in her glass mansion" — RobotTommy (@BottomRo) October 8, 2019

I’m sure they’d have so much in common. Talking about private jets and cosmetic surgery and sex tapes. 🙄 — Lisa (@hahnylisa) October 8, 2019

When she sees Kim’s sex tape pic.twitter.com/89HwVgu9JV — ✨Rue Aloud✨ (@Ruealoud) October 9, 2019

Well, that's not fair. Expecting Greta to have dinner conversation with a 12 year old girl🤤 — Jacki Henderson (@JackiSuzieq) October 10, 2019

« Keeping up With the Klimate Change » — Obi Wan Two Three (@ObiWan_2_3) October 8, 2019

Kim Kardashian has long been a supporter of environmental initiatives, while saying that her large family has been quite cautious with regard to climate change. She also defended Prince Harry and his wife Meghan who have been criticised for using private jets, by arguing that they were “passionate about decisions that change the world”.

The TV star also mentioned that in the future she might open a factory in Armenia and start investing in the country, which her ancestors left at the beginning of the last century.

“I’m excited as tonight I have a meeting and I’m gonna talk about future investments and opening up a factory here and how to really bring this (business) to Armenia", Kardashian revealed to the public.

Greta Thunberg has not yet commented on the TV star’s dinner invitation.