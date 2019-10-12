Register
15:03 GMT +312 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Moon Village, computer render by European Space Agency

    Amsterdam Firm Offers NASA, Elon Musk ‘Teledildonic’ Sex Tech for Long Space Trips

    © Photo: European Space Agency, ESA
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    With both the US’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the visionary SpaceX founder working towards long-term missions on Mars, there are a number of issues that need to be solved in order to make future space travellers’ trips at least bearable and ease possible psychological challenges.

    “Teledildonic” sex toys allowing lovers to spice up their long-distance relationship could be of use for astronauts during lengthy missions, including ones to Mars, The Daily Star reports. The British outlet suggested that although this aspect of astronauts’ separation from their loved ones might have been overlooked, the couples, split by space trips, could still maintain their sex lives with the help of technology that relies on an Internet connection for their mutual pleasure.

    Despite some engineering challenges needed to be solved to adjust existing devices for use in space, Kiiroo, an Amsterdam-based sex toy manufacturer, has volunteered to assist NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

    “It’s absolutely crucial that astronauts are given the technology they need to remain stimulated and happy. We don’t want to be in a situation where we hear: ‘Houston – we forgot the vibrators’”, Kiiroo’s Chief Technology Officer Maurice Op de Beek said, voicing a desire to donate their devices to NASA or Elon Musk.

    Neither NASA nor Elon Musk has reacted to the offer yet, but the sex toy company is already mulling over solving technical issues.

    According to Maurice Op de Beek, their tech could be adjusted for space challenges and help travellers have interactive sex with their loved ones. The International Space Station already has a 600 megabit-per-second (Mbps) connection; thus, there is bandwidth that can be used for “non-essential” traffic.

    “I’m sure it would be possible to get a connection from the International Space Station. Understandably, there would be a huge lag, but it would be possible because the infrastructure for that connection has already been developed. It would be a great way for astronauts to stay connected to their loved ones at home”, the CTO said.

    While there is no problem when it comes to providing devices for both genders, as the company has both toys for males and interactive vibrators in store, zero gravity presents some difficulties for using regular lubricants. One possible decision is solid lube placed inside a device that melts from body heat. However, as the outlet points out, cleaning up using a suction device after a digital date will still be needed.

    Related:

    Researchers Warn Mars Travellers May Suffer Brain Damage, but NASA’s Top Doctor Downplays Concerns
    ‘Dinks and Donks’: Peculiar Symphony of Sounds Recorded on Mars by NASA Baffles Scientists
    Tags:
    sex, sex toys, Mars, Elon Musk, Space X, NASA, Amsterdam, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Female holidaymakers are getting ready for a sea surfing in Nizhneimeretinskaya Bukhta, Sochi.
    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 October
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse