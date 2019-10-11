Canada's Conservative Party Leader’s Message to Trudeau Plane's Account Electrifies Twitter

Earlier, Canada’s opposition Conservative Party slammed Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for using two planes during his election campaign, despite previously boasting about his party’s bid to tackle climate change.

Leader of the Conservative Party Andrew Scheer has tweeted a message to the unofficial Twitter account of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s second plane, which Scheer noted was “looking good last night at #YYZ [Toronto Pearson International Airport]”.

The response from the account was immediately there, reading “I burned thousands of gallons of fuel getting Justin Trudeau to his announcement on fighting climate change yesterday lol.”

Following the aircraft's Twitter response to Scheer’s tweet, netizens posted sarcastic remarks related to the Canadian Conservative Party leader’s gaffe.

‘Look Canadians, Andrew Scheer is busy sending tweets just like Donald Trump’, one user wrote, while another claimed that Scheer is “green with envy” over Trudeau possessing two planes.

Others wondered where Scheer’s platform is ahead of the Canadian federal elections scheduled for 21 October, calling him “little man” and “jealous Andy”.

Two Planes of Canadian PM Trudeau

In early October, Conservative Party berated Trudeau for using two planes during his 40-day election campaign, despite previously boasting about his party’s drive to resolve climate change during a meeting with young environmental activist Greta Thunberg who went to North America by boat in order to avoid leaving any carbon footprint at all.

In a press release issued at the time, the Conservatives condemned Trudeau party’s “hypocrisy”, revealing photographs of two aircraft - one for Trudeau and his team and another solely for transporting the accompanying cargo.

The Canadian Prime Minister, for his part, did not dismiss the allegations about using two planes for his campaign trip.

He argued that having a cargo plane allows his party “to do more events in more parts of the country and meet more Canadians” and that the Liberal Party was buying carbon offsets to reduce the impact of the emissions from the two planes and party buses.

Scheer has himself recently been embroiled in a scandal following revelations that he has been a dual Canadian and American citizen since birth, despite his party repeatedly criticising dual citizenship among politicians.