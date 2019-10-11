Jennifer Aniston Takes a Dig at 'Big Marvel Movies', Claims They Are 'Ruining Cinema'

Earlier, the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, which has generated billions at the box office, received some flak from acclaimed film director Martin Scorsese, who compared Marvel films to a cinematic version of a theme park.

Actress Jennifer Aniston is the latest Hollywood star to deplore the role of “big Marvel movies” in filmmaking, as she relayed in a Variety interview this week.

Lamenting the changing landscape of cinema, Friends star Aniston revealed her personal longing for a Meg Ryan-era comeback:

“You’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies. Or things that I’m not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen,” said Aniston.

Striking a sentimental note, the actress added:

“I think we would so love to have the era of Meg Ryan come back. I just think it would be nice to go into a movie theatre, sit cosy. I think we should have a resurgence. Let’s get the Terms of Endearment back out there. You know, Heaven Can Wait, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Goodbye Girl.”

The celebrity’s opinion of Marvel films was bound to generate a social media backlash, and surely enough, netizens were split in their response.

Some Twitter fans reproached the actress and believed there was little truth in her statement:

Boo-hoo. Literally Thousands of films are made and released each year and out of all them only 6-8 are comic book related. — Dalton, the 👻Spooky👻 Carol Danvers Shill (@Dham0624) October 9, 2019

15 years ago, the film industry was diminishing



It was just Jennifer Aniston rom coms!! — Luke Tromans (@BluBoiSpheal232) October 9, 2019

Give her a role in a marvel film and she'll change her tune — Wolfbuster🐺 (@MrWolfbuster) October 9, 2019

I think the industry is just fine. "Big Marvel movies" like they release every month. We still get stupid shit that makes money like Transformers too. So should we be getting more cheesy awful comedies instead of MCU films? I think I prefer the latter lol. — Remy Dushine (@RemyDushine) October 9, 2019

Marvel releases 3-4 movies a year. If the movie industry is failing because of a few movies, it may be the fault of the industry as a whole and not a single studio who makes quality movies that people care about. — Ryan (@Silver_Comics11) October 9, 2019

Jennifer Lopez slammed Marvel because her movie didn't get that much money I don't how Marvel is involved in Box Office Bomb, or poor reviews etc ? — V.S.R (Moon Knight) (@MarvelVSR1) October 9, 2019

​Other Twitter fans tended to side with Aniston:

Jen is speaking the truth 😌 — George (@Hypnotique89) October 9, 2019

she’s not wrong — 214 minutes (@CadmusReed) October 9, 2019

y’all have to actually read the article — she says nothing actually bashing marvel movies, she’s just saying that big action movies are sorta taking over the box office and she’s not super interested in those roles. I don’t think that’s wrong of her to state. — ashley ‎⎊ (@punkscuIIy) October 10, 2019

But those other movies get crushed by these movies. THAT'S the point. Studios like Disney release MCU movies every month and crush the competition every time



Example: Midsommar opened the same weekend as Far From Home and barely made a quarter of FFH did — Eoghan R (@EoghanR97) October 9, 2019

Other movies exist. You can watch other movies. I do it all the time, it's easy. — Cassandra Peterson (@Spooky_Sapphic) October 9, 2019

​Jennifer Aniston’s dig at the Marvel Cinematic Universe followed Martin Scorsese comparing the MCU franchise to a “theme park”, as he suggested the billion-dollar studio had ruined cinema.

The Gangs Of New York director, 74, told Empire:

“I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing

the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”