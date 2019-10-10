‘Will You F**k Off?’: Ozzy Osbourne Postpones European Tour, Citing Health Issues

The colorful rock star thanked his fans for their patience and loyalty in regard to his neck trauma, before politely asking them to stay away while he recovers.

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 70, posted a video address informing fans that was postponing an upcoming European tour over a health condition.

In the video, the legendary Black Sabbath frontman reminded fans that he had suffered a bad fall which resulted in a broken neck and surgery.

"I'm not dying," Osbourne says in the clip. "I am recovering, it's just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would. I'm bored stiff of being stuck on a f*****g bed all day."

The rock star thanked his fans for their “patience and loyalty.”

Message Regarding Tour Dates:

Europe Postponed

North America still in place pic.twitter.com/L4D1snosvs — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) October 9, 2019

​“I love you,” he said. “Now will you f**k off and let me get better?”

This year, Osbourne canceled both European and North American shows because of the injury. North American shows slated for May 2020 are still on the schedule, however.