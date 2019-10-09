Twitterquake as Trump Reiterates Call for ‘Crooked Hillary’ to Run for Presidency Again

The tweet, the second such message by Trump in the past 24 hours, comes amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry against the US President which was initiated by the Democrats last month after Trump’s phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, part of which was released as a transcript.

US President Donald Trump has again gone on Twitter to reiterate his sarcastic call for “crooked” Hillary Clinton to try to run for presidency again.

The Wednesday message included Donald Trump Jr’s tweet with a video of what appeared to be the presidential debates between Trump and Clinton ahead of the 2016 US presidential elections.

Crooked Hillary should try it again! https://t.co/UjfIpZp1FA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

Trump’s tweet was the second such message since Tuesday, when the US President tweeted that Hillary Clinton “should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren”.

Don’t tempt me. Do your job. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019

The former US presidential hopeful was quick to respond by warning Trump not to “tempt” her and demanding that he should do his job.

Many netizens did not mince words to express their dissatisfaction with Trump’s remarks about Clinton, with one user slamming the US President as “pathetic, obsessed and desperate”.

Should have never been President! — Paul Jenkins (@Harleyxxl) October 9, 2019

Donald Trump is obsessed with Hillary Clinton



He's clearly still embarrassed that he lost the popular vote — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) October 9, 2019

A shameful president — Halo (@Halo_Mala) October 9, 2019

Trump with his usual corrupt and sadistic and delusional approach to the world around him. He does not know anything else...for him, everyone is an enemy and every battle is for his very existence.

IT IS TRULY TERRIFYING. — Ann (@alf27900) October 9, 2019

Look at you, you’re pathetic. Obsessed. Terrified, panicked and desperate. You can’t stop tweeting. It’s all you do all day and night. Every day. Are you gonna actually do any work today? #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 9, 2019

Others described him as “a shameful president” who should have never been at the helm of the United States.

Some, however, signalled their support for Trump, touting his Wednesday message as the “tweet of the year” and bashing Hillary Clinton as the “worst Secretary of State in USA history”.

You would definitely beat her again — Timcampbell (@TimCamp71495351) October 9, 2019

Worst Secretary of State in USA history!! pic.twitter.com/cRNXpG0LZ3 — We The People (@sierradedorado7) October 9, 2019

Tweet of the year, Mr. President! — Uneyonv (@Uneyonv) October 9, 2019

Democrats’ Push for Impeaching Trump

The developments come amid the Democrats’ ongoing drive to impeach Trump following his phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on 25 July.

The inquiry was initiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a government whistleblower sent a complaint to Congress, claiming that during the phone call with Zelensky, Trump pressed the Ukrainian President to investigate alleged corruption by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, implicitly threatening to withhold US military aid to Ukraine.

The Democrats insist that the phone call provides evidence that Trump used his presidential power to solicit foreign interference in the US 2020 presidential elections.

Trump, in turn, reject the allegations as “witch hunt garbage”, referring to the phone call with Zelensky as a casual and absolutely "normal" one.