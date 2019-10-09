'Wirch Hunt': New Trump Twitter Gaffe Cracks Up Online Audience

While some netizens joked about Trump’s fresh mistake, others went on to recall some of his other infamous viral gaffes.

It seems that the social media discussion of the ongoing impeachment proceedings in the United States has apparently taken a turn for the funny, thanks to the intervention of US President Donald Trump with his trademark tweeting style.

Retweeting a video clip from Fox News’ “The Five” related to the whistleblower who filed the complaint which set off the ongoing political crisis in the country, Trump wrote that “for the good of the Country, this Wirch Hunt (sic!) should end now!”, apparently misspelling the word “witch”.

Many social media users quickly seized upon this opportunity to make fun of Trump, jokingly wondering what kind of message he might’ve tried to send.

Too busy trying to keep those wirches at bay — tomcakes (@tomshukis) 9 октября 2019 г.

Whirch whisrleblower is he talking about? — Castmaster (@littleimpressio) 9 октября 2019 г.

Were Wirches in Salem too? — David E (@DaSkrambledEgg) 9 октября 2019 г.

Some were also quick to recall other examples of the president misspelling his tweets.

Covfefe — GenX Bernie Bro (@JimNM11) 9 октября 2019 г.

Earlier this year, Trump also managed to amuse the online crowd by writing Prince Charles’ title as the “Prince of Whales” in one of his tweets, leading to this phrase becoming a trending topic on Twitter at the time.

And it seems that his daughter Ivanka is no stranger to such gaffes either, as she once congratulated Boris Johnson with becoming the “next Prime Minister of the United Kingston”.