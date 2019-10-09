Simians Giving Hair Care Treatment to Indian Policeman, Twitterati Amused

New Delhi (Sputnik): A viral video of a monkey giving personal hair care treatment to a police officer has led to widespread amusement among netizens across India.

The 45-second video was posted by an Additional Superintendent of Uttar Pradesh Police Rahul Shrivastav and shows a monkey busy pulling out lice from a police officer’ hair, while the latter is casually engrossed in his work.

Recorded at a local police station of a small town called Pilibhit in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), the video has been viewed over 50,000 times on Twitter.

​“The experience of this Pilibhit inspector suggests that if you do not want interference during work, use reetha, shikakai (herbs) or good shampoo,” Shrivastav’s caption posted in Hindi translated to.

Twitterati, as well as media houses in India have been sharing the video along with hilarious captions ever since.

An unusual sight at Pilibhit police station in UP. 🐒



A monkey sat on the shoulder of an inspector looking for lice in his hair while he continued with his official work.



(Video credit: @upcoprahul) pic.twitter.com/7uwHeAb38Q — News18.com (@news18dotcom) October 9, 2019

It’s serious monkey business going down at the pull-lice station/ https://t.co/zd1p7HgOxq — Bookman (@cafe_fiction) October 9, 2019

​The video has amused the Twitterati.

I have to admit that I, too, find bureaucratic paperwork in small Indian government offices so riveting that even a monkey searching for lice in my hair wouldn't distract me from the files. #papertiger https://t.co/rVFAuBIbBv — Nayanika Mathur (@NayanikaM) October 8, 2019

The question raised should be, did the monkey find any lice? 😂 https://t.co/4ULkJ2EnUe — Ketaki (@kikiiinsight) October 9, 2019

Seems like a symbiotic relationship. The monkey does appear to have found some lice in the cop’s hair which he happily ate. May be the cop, rather than having his hands full scratching his head, let the monkey do his work while he did his 🤣 https://t.co/2Qj6uKzqSO — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) October 9, 2019 R u kidding me??!! 🙄🤦‍♀️

— Nayela Shabbir (@5habb1r_p15cean) October 9, 2019

​Video tales of mischievous monkeys have been all over the Internet lately.

In June, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan recorded and shared a clipping of himself offering water to a monkey who refused to accept the water in a plastic bottle but swallowed it up when offered it in a glass.

Earlier this week, Yolanda Amadeo, the Chief Meteorologist of US-based news organisation WALB-TV had her wig pulled off on live television by a curious lemur at the Georgia National Fair.