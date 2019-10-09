'Joker' Searches Reportedly Spike on Pornhub Following the Movie's Release

A similar phenomenon was witnessed on the porn website before, when fans rushed to look up characters from movies like “Avengers: Endgame” and “Suicide Squad”.

The recent release of the “Joker” movie has apparently resulted in a sudden surge of popularity of the iconic comic book supervillain, in a different segment of the entertainment world – porn.

According to TMZ, Pornhub’s statistics display a “massive spike” of searches involving the word “joker” last weekend, with over 741,000 such queries being made during the first four days following the film’s release on 4 October.

The biggest surge was apparently witnessed on Sunday, 6 October, amounting to 291,628 searches.

This reveal did not seem to faze the social media audience, with many netizens appearing amused rather than surprised by the news.

Such phenomenon was observed on Pornhub before, as the release of the much-anticipated Avengers: Endgame movie earlier this year was also followed by an upsurge of searches for the characters featured in the film.

And as the media outlet notes, after the 2016 release of the “Suicide Squad”, Margot Robbie’s character Harley Quinn went on to become “the most popular movie or game character on the XXX site, with over 10 million searches last year alone”.