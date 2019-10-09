Melania Trump Grilled for Breaking Ground on Tennis Pavilion Amid Impeachment Inquiry

As the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump gathers steam, Melania Trump has had a packed schedule, becoming the first FLOTUS to visit the headquarters of the Drug Enforcement Administration, where she promoted her Be Best campaign.

Seemingly "unfazed" by the growing scandal around the impeachment inquiry targeting her husband, which she has not officially commented on, First Lady Melania Trump adhered to her own agenda, announcing the construction of a new tennis pavilion on the White House grounds on 8 October.

"It is my hope that this private space will function as a place to gather and spend leisure time for First Families," Melania Trump said in a statement.

The new pavilion is being funded by private donations, the White House said, without revealing details about the construction's cost.

In a tweet, the first lady shared a photo that showed her, wearing her trademark stiletto heels, breaking ground by the old White House tennis court.

I am pleased to announce the ground breaking of a new tennis pavilion on the White House grounds. This structure will be a testament to American craftsmanship and skill. pic.twitter.com/6sY3anuOk2 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 8, 2019

It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and a gathering place for future First Families. Thank you to the many talented people involved for their dedication and support. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 8, 2019

​The Twitter post had netizens eager to share their opinions, with many grilling Melania Trump for overlooking the impeachment issue for more trivial matters:

Mrs. First Lady. You get the award for most irrelevant news in my feed today. Be best! — andy leonard (@Mexanadian) October 9, 2019

Maybe they can call it the "Impeachment Court" wouldn't that be humorous? — Abraham Lincoln (@SurrealALincoln) October 8, 2019

Probably won’t be there to play! Impeach now — momb (@moretolife57) October 8, 2019

Effin Fabulous and Oh BTW, Clearly The Trumps Believe that they are staying for another Four Years or Sooo! ......It is my hope that this private space will function as a place to gather and spend leisure time for First Families," Trump said in a statement. — Renée Collins (@rcollinsmac) October 9, 2019

It is my hope that the next President covers it with solar panels. https://t.co/XdpHSkgxVY — Michael Chappell 🌊 Resister 🌊 (@GallifreyanMike) October 9, 2019

​Others deplored the waste of money, which they believe could be used on other causes:

It's a testament to government waste, government spending, and extremely bad taste. We know you love spending money, but it's not yours to waste. — G (@giancarloqui1) October 9, 2019

​The First Lady’s fans flocked to Twitter to support her:

You are a class act and God bless you for having to go through all of this but the real Americans appreciate you! — Todd Atkinson (@ToddAtk96561399) October 9, 2019

Thank you for all you do! You are loved by millions. I’m sorry the Democrats and media have sunk to such lows. — angela (@momfor_trump) October 9, 2019

​While Melania Trump had a busy week as the only first lady to visit the headquarters of the Drug Enforcement Administration, promoting her Be Best campaign, the House of Representatives issued a subpoena for the US Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, to testify on allegations that the Trump administration attempted to persuade Ukraine to investigate possible corruption by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Previously, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the beginning of impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump on 24 September.

The inquiry was initiated after the first whistleblower in the scandal sent a complaint to Congress, claiming that during the 25 July phone call with Zelensky, Trump had pressed the Ukrainian President to investigate alleged corruption by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, while threatening to withhold US military aid to Ukraine.

Trump, in turn, reject the allegations, condemning them as a new instance of “witch hunt garbage.”