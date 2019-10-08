While many social media users seemed eager to get their hands on Michelle Obama’s book, some argued that the former president’s wife is merely “cashing in” on their fame.

Nearly a year after the release of her first memoir “Becoming”, which sold over 11.5 million copies, the former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama has announced the upcoming release of a new book.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the book, scheduled to be released on 19 November, “will feature an introduction written by Obama along with more than 150 questions and quotes that aim to compel readers to fill in answers about themselves,” serving as a companion journal to “Becoming”.

The book, titled “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice”, is to be published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, priced at $19.99.

This reveal elicited a somewhat mixed reaction among the social media audience, with many netizens praising Michelle Obama and appearing eager to read the book.

I can’t wait!! Will you promise to write more books? Please........ — Felicia Topsale (@FeliciaTopsale) 7 октября 2019 г.

I love this and I love you! I can't wait to get this journal! I would love to meet you someday. I'm putting it out there in the universe. pic.twitter.com/1D9eUIRsNJ — 🌈Tiffany Ramnanan🌈 (@TiffanyRamnanan) 7 октября 2019 г.

Me: I will NOT buy another journal. I don't have room on my shelf. I haven't touched half the journals I already own. Save your money.



Also me: Marks calendar for new Michelle Obama journal and sets aside pre-order money. https://t.co/qfdjPdiKnw — Valerie (@MommyRandR) 7 октября 2019 г.

The announcement also attracted a fair share of criticism from the ex-FLOTUS’ detractors.

I’ll have to take up fishing so I can wrap my garbage. — Dave Wainwright (@Darnold36Dave) 7 октября 2019 г.

The book equivalent of radio hacks taking calls, calls, and more calls because they can't produce enough decent content. Garbage — BionicPat (@CHI2COL) 7 октября 2019 г.

Some also dropped remarks about the Obamas “cashing in” on their presidency.

Obamas cashing in......in other words doing what they do best — joeyrod (@joeyrods) 7 октября 2019 г.

Hey it’s all about the money — oldfart100 (@oldfart18538604) 7 октября 2019 г.

And there were also those who seemed disinterested in the release.