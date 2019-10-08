Serial Paedophile Rock Star Gary Glitter Could Make Mint From Joker Movie

On top of whatever royalties he reaps from ongoing sales of his own music, Glitter has accrued royalties in the region of £1 million from the licensing, broadcast and sales of the 1995 Oasis song ‘Hello’, as it referenced his tune ‘Hello! Hello! I’m Back Again!’ without permission. He received a further £200,000 for copyright infringement.

Notorious former rock star, convicted paedophile and twice-bankrupt Gary Glitter could be in line to make a fortune after his song ‘Rock and Roll Part 2’ was used in a key scene in blockbuster film The Joker.

The latest comic book flick, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, plays for around two minutes in a key scene when the titular character dances down a long flight of steps as he fully transforms into the villain.

The film has received rave reviews, with many praising Phoenix’s performance, and also shattered several box office records, taking in even more than Warner Bros. predicted. As of 6th October, the film has made US$96 million in the US and US$151 million overseas – as a result, convicted paedophile Glitter could make hundreds of thousands of pounds at the very least, receiving a lump sum for allowing the recording to be used, while royalties will be paid based on the film’s performance at cinemas, plus subsequent sales via DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming services.

​US viewers may be entirely unaware of the negative connotations of the Glitter track, given it’s long been-used to pump up spectators before and during sporting events – it’s often referred to as the ‘Hey!’ song due to its excitable refrain.

UK fans of the movie will undoubtedly have a darker perspective – for in November 1997, Glitter was arrested after a technician discovered pornographic images of children on the hard drive of a laptop he’d taken to a computer retailer in Bristol for repair. Further images were discovered by police in searches of his homes in London and Somerset. He was sentenced to four months in prison and placed on the sex offender register in the UK two years later after he admitted downloading over 4,000 items of child pornography.

After his release Glitter fled to Spain, then Cuba, then Cambodia, where he rented an apartment in Phnom Penh. In late 2002, he was detained over his previous sex offenses and spent four days in jail before being released on bail. In January 2003, he was deported from Cambodia to Thailand on a flight to Bangkok. He subsequently settled in Vietnam, where he rented a luxury seaside villa, and applied for permanent residency in the country.

​He came to the attention of Vietnamese authorities after being banned from a nightclub for allegedly groping a teenage waitress and eyewitnesses reporting seeing him take two young girls into his home. He subsequently fled his home in November 2005, where a 15-year-old girl was found living – he was arrested five days after the raid at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City while trying to board a flight to Bangkok. Six Vietnamese girls and women, aged 11 - 23, claimed Glitter had had sex with them.

The charge of statutory rape was dropped for "lack of evidence", although the singer admitted an 11-year-old girl had slept in his bed. He could’ve have faced execution by firing squad if found guilty of child rape. In March 2006 he was tried on charges of committing obscene acts with two girls, aged 10 and 11, and sentenced to three years in prison.

​After being released on health grounds in August 2008, he was deported to the UK, where he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life. Four years later, he was arrested and questioned by police in London as part of Operation Yewtree, and in June 2014 charged with eight counts of sexual offences committed against two girls aged 12–14 between 1977 and 1980.[95]

In February 2015 he was convicted of attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault, and one of having sex with a girl under the age of 13, and sentenced to 16 years in prison. In May that year he attempted to appeal his convictions, but his quest failed when the Court of Appeal ruled there was nothing "unsafe" about his prosecution.