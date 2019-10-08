Register
14:51 GMT +308 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Army commanders issued a special memo for soldiers and service members, warning of the potential of mass shootings launched by 'incels' during screenings of the upcoming thriller Joker

    Serial Paedophile Rock Star Gary Glitter Could Make Mint From Joker Movie

    © Photo: Twitter/@WhoaInteresting
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    On top of whatever royalties he reaps from ongoing sales of his own music, Glitter has accrued royalties in the region of £1 million from the licensing, broadcast and sales of the 1995 Oasis song ‘Hello’, as it referenced his tune ‘Hello! Hello! I’m Back Again!’ without permission. He received a further £200,000 for copyright infringement.

    Notorious former rock star, convicted paedophile and twice-bankrupt Gary Glitter could be in line to make a fortune after his song ‘Rock and Roll Part 2’ was used in a key scene in blockbuster film The Joker.

    The latest comic book flick, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, plays for around two minutes in a key scene when the titular character dances down a long flight of steps as he fully transforms into the villain. 

    The film has received rave reviews, with many praising Phoenix’s performance, and also shattered several box office records, taking in even more than Warner Bros. predicted. As of 6th October, the film has made US$96 million in the US and US$151 million overseas – as a result, convicted paedophile Glitter could make hundreds of thousands of pounds at the very least, receiving a lump sum for allowing the recording to be used, while royalties will be paid based on the film’s performance at cinemas, plus subsequent sales via DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming services.

    ​US viewers may be entirely unaware of the negative connotations of the Glitter track, given it’s long been-used to pump up spectators before and during sporting events – it’s often referred to as the ‘Hey!’ song due to its excitable refrain.  

    UK fans of the movie will undoubtedly have a darker perspective – for in November 1997, Glitter was arrested after a technician discovered pornographic images of children on the hard drive of a laptop he’d taken to a computer retailer in Bristol for repair. Further images were discovered by police in searches of his homes in London and Somerset. He was sentenced to four months in prison and placed on the sex offender register in the UK two years later after he admitted downloading over 4,000 items of child pornography.

    After his release Glitter fled to Spain, then Cuba, then Cambodia, where he rented an apartment in Phnom Penh. In late 2002, he was detained over his previous sex offenses and spent four days in jail before being released on bail. In January 2003, he was deported from Cambodia to Thailand on a flight to Bangkok. He subsequently settled in Vietnam, where he rented a luxury seaside villa, and applied for permanent residency in the country.

    ​He came to the attention of Vietnamese authorities after being banned from a nightclub for allegedly groping a teenage waitress and eyewitnesses reporting seeing him take two young girls into his home. He subsequently fled his home in November 2005, where a 15-year-old girl was found living – he was arrested five days after the raid at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City while trying to board a flight to Bangkok. Six Vietnamese girls and women, aged 11 - 23, claimed Glitter had had sex with them.

    The charge of statutory rape was dropped for "lack of evidence", although the singer admitted an 11-year-old girl had slept in his bed. He could’ve have faced execution by firing squad if found guilty of child rape. In March 2006 he was tried on charges of committing obscene acts with two girls, aged 10 and 11, and sentenced to three years in prison.

    ​After being released on health grounds in August 2008, he was deported to the UK, where he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life. Four years later, he was arrested and questioned by police in London as part of Operation Yewtree, and in June 2014 charged with eight counts of sexual offences committed against two girls aged 12–14 between 1977 and 1980.[95]

    In February 2015 he was convicted of attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault, and one of having sex with a girl under the age of 13, and sentenced to 16 years in prison. In May that year he attempted to appeal his convictions, but his quest failed when the Court of Appeal ruled there was nothing "unsafe" about his prosecution.

    Related:

    ‘You Start to Go Mad’: Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About His Role in ‘Joker’
    'Run If You Can': US Army Warns 'Incels' Could Launch Massacres Amid 'Joker' Screenings - Report
    New ‘Joker’ Joaquin Phoenix Shocks Fans With Surprise Appearances at Film Screenings in Theatres
    Hitmen From El Chapo’s Rival Gang Throw Intimidation Show With Joker-Style Patrol - Report
    Tags:
    Joker, pedophilia, pedophiles, pedophile, paedophilia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse