Bollywood Actress Deepika’s Cheeky Reply to Hubby’s Bare-chested Picture Leaves Netizens in Splits

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood’s Ranveer Singh had his Instagram feed lit up by sharing drool-worthy bare-chested pictures of himself, prompting many co-workers to poke fun at the actor, who is known for his eccentric fashion choices.

The actor, who has given the world awe-inspiring hits like “Ramleela”, “Gully Boy”, “Padmaavat”, amongst others, rocked an all-black suit, accessorising it with a hat and a stick in his hand for the Elle Beauty Awards 2019, held in India’s Mumbai city on Saturday.

The actor’s picture indulged his fans in social media banter, as his wife Deepika Padukone took a humourous dig at Ranveer: “Shouldn't you have asked me before emptying my bottle of bronzer on your chest".

View this post on Instagram @loewe A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 5, 2019 at 10:06am PDT

Other actors, Arjun Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, were also unable to resist from commenting on his picture.

Last week, Ranveer Singh was in the spotlight after being seen in an oversized red hoodie, paired up with neon green shoes. Many also shared a laugh over an incident when a little girl was left crying when he tried to play with her. Fans mocked him for scaring the little girl with his style.