Terminator vs Communists: Russian Party Calls for Detention of Arnold Schwarzenegger

The notorious bodybuilder, actor, and politician arrived in Russia to participate in the Synergy Global Forum in St. Petersburg on 4 October.

The "Communists Party of Russia"urged the Investigative Committee of Russia to launch a criminal case against actor and ex-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, in response to the detention and questioning of Russian lawmaker Inga Yumasheva by the FBI in New York.

According to the party, Moscow should detain the actor to stop the US from reviving "dirty Cold War-era methods". The activists offered to use his idea to legalise marijuana as a pretext for a case against him.

© RIA Novosti . Sergei Yelkin Schwarzenegger forced to get rid of bust collection

As of yet, there has been no reaction to the rather unusual statement from Schwarzenegger.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko Russian parliament member Inga Yumasheva

Yumasheva, who is a member of the State Duma, was detained by the FBI as she was heading to the Fort Ross Dialogue forum. According to the Russian envoy to the United States Anatoly Antonov, the officer asked her "obscure and unacceptable questions" for an hour and then offered to take her to a nearby café for an "informal conversation".

The Russian embassy sent a note of protest to the US State Department but has yet to receive an official explanation of the incident.