Iranian 'Zombie Angelina Jolie' Arrested on Charges of Blasphemy - Reports

Police reportedly arrested the young woman after members of the public allegedly made complaints about her. Her Instagram account has been deleted.

Iran’s Instagram star Sahar Tabar famous for her eerie photos and videos has been arrested on charges of blasphemy, inciting violence, illicit enrichment and promoting corruption among youths, local media reported.

The 22-year-old woman became an internet sensation in 2017 when she started posting photos of herself in what media described as a zombie version of Angelina Jolie. The press speculated that Tabar had undergone dozens of plastic surgeries to look like the Hollywood Star.

​Later the young woman confessed that although she had undergone a rhinoplasty, liposuction and used lip fillers, the zombie look was accom[plished with the help of makeup and Photoshop.

Tabar revealed that resembling Jolie was never her goal, and her posts on Instagram are her method of self-expression. She has also posted photos of herself without makeup.