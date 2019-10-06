Register
23:22 GMT +306 October 2019
    Maitland Ward

    Ex-Disney Star Says She Receives More Career Offers Amid Porn Debut

    Viral
    Nineties hit sitcom Boy Meets World actress Maitland Ward has ditched her Disney past by appearing in the adult movie Drive, which premiered recently. However, the rising porn talent insists that she does not believe this move will ruin her acting career.

    Maitland Ward, who shot to fame in the 1990s with The Bold and the Beautiful and Boy Meets World, has shared with the gossip outlet TMZ that following the swap of her Disney past for the porn industry, she has received a lot of support from various people, including her former co-stars.

    Tag a friend who NEEDS to see me & @theangelawhite’s new film ‘Drive’ on @deeper_official! 👇

    She teased that the recent premiere is only the beginning, as “there’s going to be more taboo stuff to come”, noting that she is getting more offers as an adult film actress. She even suggested that a Boy Meets World-themed porn parody “could definitely happen”.

    The 42-year-old actress, who debuted in the adult movie Drive, does not believe this career change will imperil her acting opportunities.

    “I actually think it’s the opposite because I’ve been opened up to so many more opportunities, because I do this. I think I would be limited if I stuck in just a certain, typecast situation. Now people think of me in a totally new way and are discovering me new”, she said.

    According to Ward, girls that she used to know have reached out to her, praising the bold move, including one of the Boy Meets World actresses, Trina McGee. The porn debutant revealed that she likes expressing herself “in a way that I haven’t done before” and hinted that fans could discover new edges to her acting gift.

    “I don’t think my fans have seen me like this before — really, they haven’t. It’s just very deep sensuality, and I think that is a really fun way to play an explorer, and I got to do things that I wouldn’t have thought in the past. Just these sexual situations that are sort of taboo”, she said.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
