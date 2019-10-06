'Mug Shot': Netizens Jeer at Boris Johnson for Reportedly Drinking From Personalized Cup

Recently Boris Johnson embroiled himself in a “disposable cup” controversy when he deprived of his morning coffee by one of his aides, due to apparent environmental concerns.

Boris Johnson’s obsession with mugs just got real when the British prime minister was spotted drinking from a cup adorned with his very own image.

A Twitter user named John R Stanton posted a photo of Johnson presumably taken during the staged photo-op at the Tory Party Conference, where the PM was pictured working on a laptop in his office, while a mug with a blurred image that resembled the face of the British prime minister stood across from him. Stanton, who claims to be a former writer for BuzzFeed National Desk and a DC Bureau Chief, raised the question to his 60-thousand-follower audience about why Johnson would possibly “have a coffee mug with his own face on it?”

Why ... why does he have a coffee mug with his own face on it? pic.twitter.com/7OHvoeb3Um — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) October 2, 2019

Most of the replies to the question concentrated on Johnson’s acute narcissism, comparisons to Donald Trump’s ego and references to the “PM character” he enjoyed playing, prompting him to get a fan cup with it.

Narcissistic personality disorder is real. https://t.co/s2yQhXfbZW — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) October 2, 2019

Makes you wonder what his screen saver looks like. — Earl j. Slick (@ejslick) October 2, 2019

That is just a character that he plays.

Like Chirs Hemsworth having a Thor coffee mug. pic.twitter.com/fVgPsyBCqj — Brian Gilmer (@bfg1963) October 2, 2019

I bet Trump has pillows with his face on them.... — Abigail Adams Fan (@sandrawade) October 2, 2019

But since the image was blurred, some users even suggested that it could have been a photo of another blond politician- Donald Trump, and not that of Johnson.

Maybe its Trumps face. — AnarchoCynicalist (@AnarchoCynical1) October 2, 2019

We sure that’s not Trump? — Bill Cody 🌐 (@SlamsMcdunkin) October 2, 2019

Many even recalled an incident a few days ago, when Johnson was filmed in Manchester Central Convention Complex, where he was given a plastic cup that presumably contained coffee by one of his aides, while another of his assistants quickly snatched away the mug while loudly exclaiming “no disposable cups”.

NO DISPOSABLE CUPS — Nib Oswald (@niboswald) October 2, 2019

The incident received a number of reactions and comments from the public on YouTube where the video was re-posted with comments ranging from “that woman is effectively a backstop!!” to “he can't even be trusted with a cup”.