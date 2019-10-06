Terrifying Lightning Bolt Strikes Man Walking His Dogs in Texas - Video

CCTV footage from the Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital shows a man passing through a nearby parking lot with his dogs when a sudden thunderbolt makes him collapse, while the scared pups run away as fast as possible, barking in horror.

Texan man Alexander Coreas was hit by a lightning strike while he was walking his dogs in a Houston suburb. Fortunately, workers at the clinic rushed to help the injured man. According to them, the bolt was so powerful that it burned his clothes and blew his shoes and socks right off his feet. The lightning also left a gaping hole in the concrete where the man was hit.

Coreas sustained multiple injuries, including fractured ribs, burns, a swollen eye, and muscle damage, but the timely aid allowed him to survive, KTRK reported.

This is just incredible. Watch the moment this man in Texas was struck by lightning. Fortunately, his life was saved by the quick actions of bystanders. pic.twitter.com/UbNPV9bJ5h — Nine.com.au (@Ninecomau) October 6, 2019

His dogs, frightened by the strike, were later recovered in a wooded area near the hospital.