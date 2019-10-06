Register
06:40 GMT +306 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends an event at Newbury Racecourse in Newbury England, Friday April 21, 2017.

    Elton John Depicts in His New Book How Queen Elizabeth Slapped Her Nephew in Front of Him

    © AP Photo / Andrew Matthews
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    British Queen Elizabeth II once slapped her nephew across the face repeatedly, John writes in his new book, “Me,” according to a report in the Sunday Times of London.

    The famous singer says that during a party, the British Monarch asked her nephew, Viscount Linley, to watch over his sister, Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, because she wasn’t feeling well and had left the festivities to go rest. However, the royal offspring had no wish to do so.

    “When he [Linley] repeatedly tried to fob her off, the Queen lightly slapped him across the face, saying ‘Don’t’ – slap – ‘argue’ – slap – ‘with’ – slap – ‘me’ – slap – ‘I’ – slap – ‘am’ – slap – ‘THE QUEEN!'” John wrote, adding that it made Linley obey.

    When Queen Elizabeth noticed John had witnessed her out-of-character behavior, she winked at him and walked away, he writes.

    “I know the Queen’s public image isn’t exactly one of wild frivolity, but . . . in private she could be hilarious,” John writes.

    This isn’t the only piece of royal gossip the singer reveals in his book. He also discusses Princess Diana, whom he was extremely close with, describing how Richard Gere and Sylvester Stalone fought over her at a party soon after her divorce with Prince Charles.

    “Straight away, Richard Gere and Diana seemed very taken with each other,” John writes in “Me,” according to an excerpt published by the Daily Mail. “She was separated from [Prince] Charles by this point, and Richard had broken up with Cindy Crawford. They ended up sitting in front of the fireplace together, locked in rapt conversation.”

    John wrote that Stallone was jealous, and during the party at some point they were squaring off in a hall “apparently about to settle their differences over Diana by having a fistfight.”

    After dinner, Diana and Gere resumed their flirting, prompting Stallone to storm out.

    “I never would have come if I’d known Prince f**kin’ Charming was gonna be here. If I’d wanted her, I would’ve taken her!” Stallone snapped, according to John.

    Related:

    Queen Elizabeth II Said to Have Sought Advice on Sacking Prime Minister - Report
    Queen Elizabeth II Jokingly Complains About Lawn 'Ruined' by Trump's Helicopters - Reports
    UK Minister Claims HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier Not Needed to Take on ‘Cheeky Iranians’ in the Gulf
    'Royally Served': Queen Elizabeth’s Prank on American Tourists Who Failed to Recognise Her Bewilders Netizens
    Tags:
    Elton John, Princess Diana, Sylvester Stallone, Queen Elizabeth II, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse