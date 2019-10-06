Elton John Depicts in His New Book How Queen Elizabeth Slapped Her Nephew in Front of Him

British Queen Elizabeth II once slapped her nephew across the face repeatedly, John writes in his new book, “Me,” according to a report in the Sunday Times of London.

The famous singer says that during a party, the British Monarch asked her nephew, Viscount Linley, to watch over his sister, Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, because she wasn’t feeling well and had left the festivities to go rest. However, the royal offspring had no wish to do so.

“When he [Linley] repeatedly tried to fob her off, the Queen lightly slapped him across the face, saying ‘Don’t’ – slap – ‘argue’ – slap – ‘with’ – slap – ‘me’ – slap – ‘I’ – slap – ‘am’ – slap – ‘THE QUEEN!'” John wrote, adding that it made Linley obey.

When Queen Elizabeth noticed John had witnessed her out-of-character behavior, she winked at him and walked away, he writes.

“I know the Queen’s public image isn’t exactly one of wild frivolity, but . . . in private she could be hilarious,” John writes.

This isn’t the only piece of royal gossip the singer reveals in his book. He also discusses Princess Diana, whom he was extremely close with, describing how Richard Gere and Sylvester Stalone fought over her at a party soon after her divorce with Prince Charles.

“Straight away, Richard Gere and Diana seemed very taken with each other,” John writes in “Me,” according to an excerpt published by the Daily Mail. “She was separated from [Prince] Charles by this point, and Richard had broken up with Cindy Crawford. They ended up sitting in front of the fireplace together, locked in rapt conversation.”

John wrote that Stallone was jealous, and during the party at some point they were squaring off in a hall “apparently about to settle their differences over Diana by having a fistfight.”

After dinner, Diana and Gere resumed their flirting, prompting Stallone to storm out.

“I never would have come if I’d known Prince f**kin’ Charming was gonna be here. If I’d wanted her, I would’ve taken her!” Stallone snapped, according to John.