The magic girl from legendary anime "Sailor Moon" who battles villains by moonlight has long been a favourite character all over the world. Fortunately, in reality, people don't have to care about sinister supernatural entities, but they still have to worry about other kinds of threats and the Sailor Warrior is ready to help.

"In the name of the moon, I will punish you," Sailor Moon says right after transformation in the English version of the anime, addressing the phrase to the villains. Now, the magic warrior is ready to punish modern day monsters - sexually transmitted diseases and infections. But since weapons like Sailor Moon’s Moon Stick and Cutie Moon Rod are useless in this fight, the magic girl uses a new item - Sailor Moon condoms.

© Photo : Sailor Moon anti-STI poster

The condoms are packed in a heart-shaped package in the anime's traditional pink colours with a smiling Sailor Moon and her mentor cat Luna, which are illustrated by series creator and manga artist Naoko Takeuchi. The condom itself is also pink.

Despite the fact that it all looks like a marketing ploy, these condoms are absolutely free. The promotion is organised as part of a trilateral collaboration between the Japanese government’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, HIV-awareness organization Act Against AIDS and Okamoto Lovers Lab. However, you can only get them at two special events which are both taking place in locations in Japan - Fukuoka City and Hiroshima City.