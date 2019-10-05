Register
05 October 2019
    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., arrives for a Democratic Caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Schiff, the focus of Republicans' post-Mueller ire, says Mueller's conclusion would not affect his own committee's counterintelligence probes.

    Trump Reminds How ‘Shifty’ Adam Schiff Was Fooled by Russian Pranksters Over POTUS' 'Naked Photos'

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Head of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff is currently one of the leading figures in the impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump, who is facing mounting criticism for his handling of a whistleblower complaint and his apparent knowledge of the document prior to its filing.

    Donald Trump reminded Americans about a joke that Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus played on House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff several years ago when they offered him "kompromat", or compromising material, on the US president – “naked photos” obtained during Trump’s stay in Moscow.

    In April 2017, Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, widely known to the public as Vovan and Lexus, called US Congressman Adam Schiff, impersonating Ukrainian Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy, to assure the lawmaker that “he” has “compromising” photos of Donald Trump, who was allegedly photographed naked during a trip to Moscow back in 2013, claiming that Vladimir Putin was aware of the images.

    The video produced by Fox News that Trump shared on his Twitter account features the audio conversation between the pranksters and Schiff, but is interjected by incuts of Shiff’s interviews with various news channels where he accuses Donald Trump of collaborating with Russia in an attempt to find dirt on Hilary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

    The pranksters replied to the video shared by the US president from their official Twitter account by thanking him for the “recognition” and asking Trump to “tag them”, but apparently were not successful in their attempts to attract the POTUS' attention more than they already had. 

    Head of House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff is currently one of the leading figures in the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump announced by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week, based on the 25 July phone conversation between the US and Ukrainian presidents, which Democrats have claimed “undermines” the integrity of the US elections. Donald Trump now believes that the House Intelligence Committee chair was made aware of the whistleblower complaint days before it was filed, and even helped to write it, urging Schiff to resign from office and concluding by asking whether he should be “arrested for treason”.

    Tags:
    impeachment, US, Adam Schiff, Donald Trump
    Votre message a été envoyé!
