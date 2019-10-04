Two-Time Miss BumBum Lets Her Assets Out, Treating Fans to Poolside Bikini Pics

Playboy star Suzy Cortez, who is building a modelling career around her outstanding derriere, is not shy to share her “precious” curves with her numerous Instagram fans and is used to posting photos that show her glutes in the most favourable light. She was eager to tease followers with new images right after she won her second Miss BumBum crown.

Brazil’s Suzy Cortez, who is the only model to have won the title Miss BumBum World twice, has flaunted her prize-winning buns for photos at a luxurious Mexican hotel, which she has now shared on her Instagram.

The curvy Playboy bunny, who has never ceased teasing her over two million Instagram followers with pictures in tiny bikinis and lingerie, has this time brought out her assets by the side of an infinity pool at a stunning resort.

The subsequent flood of heart-eyed and flame emojis in the comments was not long in coming. Some, however, found the strength to post several words, praising their curvy idol with comments like “I love you, beautiful” or “Bella”.

On 30 September, Suzy Cortez was crowned Miss BumBum World 2019 during the famous buttocks beauty contest finals in Mexico City. Apart from the much-coveted sash and tiara, she was awarded endorsement deals worth $12,000 as well.

Thus, the 29-year-old beauty made history as she already won the pageant in 2015, which means she’s now the only woman to have picked up the title two times.

Miss BumBum was first held in 2011 and has since evolved into a major international event that enjoys massive popularity in Brazil and propels the winner to celebrity status. Cortez has managed to amass two million followers on Instagram, as well as landed on the covers of Playboy, FHM, GQ and Cosmopolitan.