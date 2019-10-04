Register
16:33 GMT +304 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, left, arrives with Google CEO Sundar Pichai for a round table discussion at El Centro College in Dallas, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

    Netizens Split as Google Teams Up With Ivanka Trump to 'Support American Workers'

    © AP Photo / LM Otero
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    On Thursday 3 October, US first daughter Ivanka Trump met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai to announce a new job training initiative that could potentially benefit US workers.

    Google’s chief executive Sundar Pichai introduced a new tech job training initiative during a roundtable event in Dallas this Thursday while appearing alongside the US president’s daughter Ivanka Trump. The US first daughter strongly backed the White House-initiated programme “Pledge to America’s Workers” that would potentially help US employers expand education opportunities available to their personnel. Pichai said that, as a part of the commitment, Google would provide 250,000 training opportunities for Americans in the technology sector over the next five years.

    Google has already been a part of national skills training program called "Grow with Google" that provides free resources to learn different online skills and had previously signed the "America's Workers" pledge through its Internet Association. Thursday's announcement only strengthened the company's commitment to the US job market and confirmed its collaboration with Trump.

    "We need to fundamentally change how we think about learning and education in this country ... and celebrate the many pathways to career success that exist today," Trump said during a roundtable, noting that the initiative will help attract young workers to the market and help retrain workers for new careers.

    As Google is currently facing a state-led antitrust probe from 50 US attorney generals following accusations of monopolising the Internet and criticism over its support for bill S386 which aims to eliminate per-country numerical quotas for employment-based immigrants, reactions to the news of the initiative and collaboration with Trump were dubious.

    Some comments, however, concentrated on Ivanka Trump’s participation in the White House initiative rather than on Google’s alleged hypocrisy, while arguing that the US first daughter’s background may not have equipped her to be the best person to try to revitalise the US job market.  

    In September 2019 Google reached an agreement with the US government over the “Street View” scandal where the technology company was accused of using its mapping project to vacuum emails, passwords and other sensitive personal data from unencrypted WiFi networks. The company was eventually obliged to pay around $13 million in damages to affected individuals and institutions.

    Tags:
    White House, US, Google, Ivanka Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse