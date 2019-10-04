Lily-Rose Depp Catches Her Gown a Mere Slip Away From Major Dress Blunder At London Premiere

Captain Jack Sparrow’s daughter, who, like her charismatic father, is pursuing an acting career, shined at the London Film Festival premiere of her new movie The King. Although she is no stranger to red carpet events, this one nearly turned into a snafu.

Young Hollywood star Lily-Rose Depp, who attended the premiere of an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Henriad with her rumoured beau Timothee Chalamet in London, showed wonders of self-control and reaction as she averted a scandalous wardrobe malfunction.

Lily-Rose Depp was looking chic in Chanel Spring-Summer 2020 gown while attending "The King" UK Premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival 🖤 #TheKing #LilyRoseDepp pic.twitter.com/DlwdVsIMJx — Mr. Quijada (@UnaiQuijada) October 3, 2019

​The 20-year-old actress caught her white semi-sheer top just moments before it plunged far enough to show off her cleavage. The Daily Mail points out that the young Depp could not help but laugh at the inconvenience, holding her blouse stiffly to avoid the exposure.

​Despite the gaffe, fashionistas are said to have complimented her for opting for a Chanel ensemble of the aforementioned treacherous shirt and a black full maxi skirt, paired with a thin black belt at the waist, with a glossy touch of diamond earrings and a ring.

Lily-Rose Depp came to present Netflix’s ambitious project The King, based on the bard’s plays King Henry IV and V at the BFI London Film Festival. Johnny Depp’s daughter took the role of French Princess Catherine of Valois, while her rumoured boyfriend, Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet, played the feisty Prince Hal who evolved into King Henry V.