IDF’s Account Swamped by Memes after Tweet Mocking ‘Mean Girls of the Middle East' Rouhani, Khamenei

The heavily edited image of a 'Mean Girls' scene boasts Benjamin Netanyahu in the company of Iranian top political figures Ali Khamenei and Hassan Rouhani, all under a catchy hashtag, with words taken directly from one of the most impulsive characters, ascribed to the Israeli prime minister.

As the popular teen movie, "Mean Girls" was celebrating its 15th anniversary, even fans from the Israel Defence Forces (yep, there apparently are quite a few in the Israeli military ranks) paid tribute to the hit series. The momentous date is notably 3 October, which corresponds to the day when Cady Heron, Lindsay Lohan's character met her Mr Right, Aaron Samuels at North Shore High School.

"There's no one meaner than the mean girls of the Middle East..." IDF tweeted on Thursday, right on the anniversary day, accompanying the post with a photo of Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with all the three photoshopped into a Mean Girls scene.

There’s no one meaner than the mean girls of the Middle East...#DontSitWithThem #MeanGirlsDay pic.twitter.com/4WFSCU9yb5 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 3, 2019

The newly-minted meme came with two hashtags #DontSitWithThem and #MeanGirlsDay triggering a wealth of reactions, ranging from smileys and ROFL emojis to straight-forward digs at the IDF.

Political memes likewise arrived in abundance, with one of the hashtags #DontSitWithThem alluding to Gretchen Wieners, the most paranoid member of The Plastics, played by Lacey Chabert. In a key plot twist of the movie, the mean girl Plastics leader, Regina George, gets banned from the joint lunch table for wearing sweatpants on a Monday, a rule she had herself introduced. "YOU CAN'T SIT WITH US!" screeches Gretchen Wieners showing Regina the door.

"It's funny cause Netanyahu is such a Gretchen," Twitter user @prisonpocket Tweeted bringing up the incessantly emotional movie character.

… whereas a couple of others remarked cheekily:

“What??? Where r the girls of the Middle East here?”

Another perceived the IDF’s post as a sexist joke:

while the post looked like “early Nazi ” propaganda to a different Twitterian:

However, diverse laughing memes came in much greater numbers:

The Mean Girls meme was presumably singled out and filed by followers of the Embassy of Israel after the latter’s Twitter account posted it in response to Al-Khamenei’s initial 2018 Tweet about Iran’s hard-line position towards Israel.

This year, Tina Fey, the hit series scriptwriter, announced that she and Busy Phillips are jointing efforts to live-stream Mean Girls on Facebook to mark their 15th anniversary.

"Wooo, that movie is 15 years old! If that movie was a human person, it would be wearing bootie shorts and ignoring me in public," Fey joked in a YouTube video posted to the Denver Centre for the Performing Arts page.