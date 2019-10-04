Strong Bonding: Rami Malek Says He Shared Kiss With Daniel Craig on Set of 'No Time To Die'

Malek plays the unnamed villain in the upcoming Bond film, which hits the screens in February 2020. This the 25th film in the franchise, and the last for Daniel Craig, who has played the British spy five times.

Academy Awards Winner Rami Malek has revealed that he shared a kiss with Daniel Craig on the set of "No Time To Die", the upcoming James Bond movie.

According to the Bohemian Rhapsody star, this happened after they managed to crack a very complicated scene during a rehearsal with the director of the spy movie, Cary Joji Fukunaga. When they succeeded, Craig was so happy that he kissed his co-star.

Rami Malek talking about when Daniel Craig kissed him on set of ‘No time to die’ 😂😉 #ramimalek#danielcraig pic.twitter.com/6i4eh9zJM4 — Rami Malek (@ramimalekfam) October 3, 2019

​"He grabbed me, picked me up — I can't tell if I initiated the next moment if it was him or I — but, a kiss transpired between the two of us", the American actor explained. "I'm going to say that Daniel initiated it and I was very taken aback… I took a moment, caught my breath, and I looked out and said, 'So, does this make me a Bond Girl?'", he joked.

Numerous media reports previously claimed that British actress Lashana Lynch would appear as the new agent 007 taking over Bond's codename after he leaves the intel organization at the end of the movie. It is not clear, however, how this decision will affect the classic spy series.