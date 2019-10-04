Ex-‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Takes Up Role in Porn

Former “Boy Meets World” star Maitland Ward left family-friendly entertainment behind to launch a career in the adult film industry on the website Deeper.com.

The 42-year-old redhead, who played Rachel McGuire on the wholesome ABC/Disney Channel sitcom, switched gears to star in her first full-length porn feature called “Drive.”

“I never knew there was anything in adults or porn or whatever that was this well done,” Ward told In Touch Weekly about the sudden turn of her career. “I read the script, and I was like, ‘This is really, really well-written.’ This has so many themes in this and just my character is so different than anything I have portrayed before.”

The film, directed by veteran porn actress Kayden Kross, casts Ward as an “innocent” woman who’s starting to come out of her shell. Ward announced her role on Instagram earlier this week.

“It’s been an evolution,” Ward told In Touch. “It’s all been my authentic journey because everything that I have done along the way is something I wanted to explore and do. I just did it publicly for my fans, that is the exhibitionist style of me.”

Ward starred in the final two seasons of “Boy Meets World,” which premiered on ABC in 1993, and later aired in syndication on the Disney Channel from 2000 to 2007 and again in 2014.