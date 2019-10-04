De Niro’s Ex-assistant Sues Actor for ‘Abusive and Sexist’ Voicemail Comments in $12 Million Lawsuit

Robert De Niro was slapped with a gender discrimination lawsuit Thursday by his former female executive assistant, who claims the “Taxi Driver” star was shouting “abusive and sexist comments” toward her back in 2012.

According to lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, De Niro and Canal Productions subjected his longtime assistant Graham Chase Robinson “to years of gender discrimination and harassment,” while also shorting her on overtime pay.

The complaint contains a link to a recording of a voicemail that De Niro allegedly left her in which he raged, calling her a “spoiled brat,” saying “how dare you f***ing disrespect me,” and threatening her, saying “you're f***ing history.”

“Among other things, De Niro would direct Ms. Robinson to scratch his back, button his ties and prod him awake when he was in bed. De Niro also stood idly by while his friend slapped Ms. Robinson on her buttocks,” the lawsuit reads.

“She eventually quit because she could no longer endure the hostile work environment,” according to Robinson’s suit, which seeks at least $12 million in damages.

The suit comes two months after De Niro’s Canal Productions sued Robinson in New York state court.

That complaint accuses her of misappropriating “hundreds of thousands of dollars” for personal expenses on Canal’s American Express card, converting millions of frequent flyer miles belonging to the company for her personal use, improperly reimbursing herself for personal and luxury items, submitting “false information in order to be paid” for 96 days of unused vacation and watching 55 episodes of Friends while on the clock. De Niro's production company announced they were suing former executive Robinson for $3 million, according to the suit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court in August.