'UFO Fleet'? Mysterious Glowing Objects Caught on Camera off North Carolina

After the video appeared on YouTube, conspiracy theorists from different countries started sharing their ideas about the footage, claiming that the objects were part of a "fleet of UFOs." The authenticity of the video cannot be verified.

A video recently uploaded to YouTube by William Guy shows fourteen glowing objects 'hanging' above the horizon in the Pamlico Sound lagoon off the coast of North Carolina.

Guy was travelling on a ferry across the lagoon when suddenly he spotted strange objects in the sky and immediately switched on his camera. At first, the video shows the sky, coloured in orange after the sun setting but afterwards there appear 14 round glowing objects. William pans the camera to the right and to the left and can be heard saying "Look, nothing in the sky, at all." Then he focuses on the hovering objects again, asking "Can anybody tell me what that is?"

Answering the viewers' questions below the video, William said that apart from him there were some 25 people on the ferry and everyone saw the glowing objects and filmed them. Although most of the viewers expressed their delight about the video, with some conspiracy theorists stating that "Earth is under heavy observation", there were sceptics who said the objects in the sky were not UFOs but signal flares used as training targets for military aircraft.