Netizens Split as Trump's Meme-y Nickelback Video Aimed at Joe Biden Kicked Off Twitter

A video posted by Donald Trump on Twitter took aim at Democratic candidate Joe Biden, after the US President was accused of trying to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the Democratic candidate’s son Hunter, sparking an impeachment inquiry against him by House Democrats last week.

US President Donald Trump’s video targeting Joe Biden has been removed from Twitter following a copyright claim by rock band Nickelback.

The video opened with a clip of Biden saying he had never discussed business dealings with his son Hunter.

Following the Biden clip, the one posted by Trump cuts to a popular meme based on an edit of a music video for the 2005 Nickelback single Photograph.

In the original, vocalist Chad Kroeger holds up picture to the camera, singing:

“Look at this photograph / Every time I do it makes me laugh / How did our eyes get so red? / And what the hell is on Joey’s head?”

The meme is of people digitally inserting other pictures into the frame.

In Trump’s edit, the vocalist’s photograph is replaced by one showing the two Bidens on a golf course with Devon Archer, a colleague of Hunter’s, with the latter labelled as a “Ukraine gas exec.”

A scandal which resulted in impeachment proceedings launched by House Democrats against Donald Trump was prompted by a complaint from a whistleblower accusing POTUS of trying to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden's son, with a Ukrainian gas company during a call this July.

Donald Trump has rejected all accusations, lambasting the impeachment inquiry a “witch hunt.”

Just 12 hours after it hit Twitter, the video was taken down and replaced with the notice that “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

The video is currently available on YouTube.

Netizens sprang to action with some applauding Nickelback, professing their complaint had made them rethink their opinion of the band:

