McGregor Locks Horns With Dustin Poirier on Twitter Over 'Baddest Motherf**cker' Title

Notorious UFC star Conor Mcgregor has locked horns on Twitter with American UFC fighter Dustin Poirier after ridiculing the upcoming fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal for the "baddest motherf**ker" title.
While Mcgregor has asked in his Twitter for what date the fight is scheduled, Poirier responded by recalling that more than three years have passed since Mcgregor's last victory, and adviced the notorious UFC star to do the math himself.
3 years 10 days since you won your last fight. Do the math champ— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) 2 октября 2019 г.
Mcgregor, however, didn't find himself shot out and advised Poirier to do the math of his bank account.
