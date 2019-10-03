McGregor Locks Horns With Dustin Poirier on Twitter Over 'Baddest Motherf**cker' Title

After the victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 fight, Nate Diaz stated that he would like to defend what he called “baddest motherf**ker in the game belt.” The UFC was hot on the heels and filed for trademarks on the phrase, naming the belt and event after Diaz’s quote.

Notorious UFC star Conor Mcgregor has locked horns on Twitter with American UFC fighter Dustin Poirier after ridiculing the upcoming fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal for the "baddest motherf**ker" title.

While Mcgregor has asked in his Twitter for what date the fight is scheduled, Poirier responded by recalling that more than three years have passed since Mcgregor's last victory, and adviced the notorious UFC star to do the math himself.

3 years 10 days since you won your last fight. Do the math champ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) 2 октября 2019 г.

Mcgregor, however, didn't find himself shot out and advised Poirier to do the math of his bank account.