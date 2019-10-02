'That's a Diet Aid': Lovin It Netizens Freak Out Over Japanese 'Sexy Ronald McDonald' Ad

Despite its apparent resemblance to McDonald’s promo material, the advert was actually made by a completely unrelated Japanese izakaya chain.

A bizarre-looking image which, at first glance, might be mistaken for a McDonald’s advert has apparently left quite a number of social media users shocked and puzzled as it started circulating online.

The ad features a rather unusual depiction of a clown resembling McDonald’s iconic mascot, Ronald McDonald, clad only in briefs and proudly displaying his six-pack to onlookers, with a bunch of French fries sticking out of his underwear.

McDonalds Japan knows how to roll. pic.twitter.com/o8kaWlLqUK — Jason Zada (@jasonzada) 1 октября 2019 г.

​As the picture spread across social media, many netizens seemed put off by the ad, wondering aloud how such visuals might whet anyone’s appetite.

Well, that's a diet aid. It will be a long time before I even think about french fries again. — Lexcat (@Lexcat12) 1 октября 2019 г.

Gross 🙁 — Sabron (@Sabron222) 1 октября 2019 г.

I thought Japanese where principled and disciplined people...nothing raunchy about that ad ...it’s a yuck 🤢 — Muna Breik (@BreikMuna) 2 октября 2019 г.

Some even speculated that the ad might serve a different purpose rather than promoting a fast food outlet.

The Japanese has one goal...to make more babies. That is the reason behind this ad. — Zheng Fuey (@ZengFuey) 2 октября 2019 г.

As the Daily Mail points out, however, the image in question isn’t some kind of McDonald’s promo but actually is an ad for Yotteba, a Japanese chain of izakayas whose name is clearly visible on the picture.

The newspaper also noted that the Ronald McDonald art featured in the ad is a reproduction of a work of New York City-based artist Wizard Skull, while the text in Japanese says “Of course, we serve them in Yotteba’s original container.”