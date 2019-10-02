‘He's Not Dead’: Fans Troll Man City After Players Wear Laporte Shirts to Support Injured Teammate

Manchester City players appeared on the grass showing off "Laporte" and his number "14" on their backs during the warm-up ahead of their Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.
Despite the 2-0 win, City footballers have been criticised by rival fans on Twitter over the team’s “show of solidarity” to defender Aymeric Laporte who had a knee injury last month.
Many perceived it as nothing but a “tribute” to Laporte who they recalled was “injured” and had not “passed away.”
You’d think he’s dead ffs— Tom (@thomas_dalglish) October 1, 2019
“That's actually embarrassing”, one user insisted, while others claimed that it was "a bit weird" and “pathetic”.
That's a bit weird chaps.— Patrick McNicholas (@PatMcNicholas) October 1, 2019
When did he die?— James Challis (@Chall2007) October 1, 2019
He’s not dead, these lot need to calm down— Aadam (@aadamcfc10) October 1, 2019
Embarrassing 🙈— Mark (@MarkPizuti) October 1, 2019
How pathetic 😂— Copeeeeey (@Copey_S) October 1, 2019
He’s injured, he hasn’t passed away— Sam_ (@SavageSissoko) October 1, 2019
Weirdest footy team about— Sonny maddox (@Sonnymaddox14) October 1, 2019
Last year, Manchester City sealed the whopping £57 million (almost $70 million) signing of Laporte, who had knee surgery in Barcelona in September after he damaged the cartilage and lateral meniscus in his right knee during a previous game against Brighton.
With recovery time ranging from weeks to months, Laporte is expected back in January at the earliest.
