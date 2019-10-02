‘He's Not Dead’: Fans Troll Man City After Players Wear Laporte Shirts to Support Injured Teammate

In September, Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte underwent knee surgery after breaking down during the 4-0 win at home against Brighton earlier that month.

Manchester City players appeared on the grass showing off "Laporte" and his number "14" on their backs during the warm-up ahead of their Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Despite the 2-0 win, City footballers have been criticised by rival fans on Twitter over the team’s “show of solidarity” to defender Aymeric Laporte who had a knee injury last month.

Many perceived it as nothing but a “tribute” to Laporte who they recalled was “injured” and had not “passed away.”

You’d think he’s dead ffs — Tom (@thomas_dalglish) October 1, 2019

“That's actually embarrassing”, one user insisted, while others claimed that it was "a bit weird" and “pathetic”.

That's a bit weird chaps. — Patrick McNicholas (@PatMcNicholas) October 1, 2019

When did he die? — James Challis (@Chall2007) October 1, 2019

He’s not dead, these lot need to calm down — Aadam (@aadamcfc10) October 1, 2019

Embarrassing 🙈 — Mark (@MarkPizuti) October 1, 2019

How pathetic 😂 — Copeeeeey (@Copey_S) October 1, 2019

He’s injured, he hasn’t passed away — Sam_ (@SavageSissoko) October 1, 2019

Weirdest footy team about — Sonny maddox (@Sonnymaddox14) October 1, 2019

Last year, Manchester City sealed the whopping £57 million (almost $70 million) signing of Laporte, who had knee surgery in Barcelona in September after he damaged the cartilage and lateral meniscus in his right knee during a previous game against Brighton.

With recovery time ranging from weeks to months, Laporte is expected back in January at the earliest.