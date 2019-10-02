Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma scored a century in the Vizag Test against South Africa on Wednesday, his fourth century in Test matches as an opener.
His fans went crazy on social media, saying that the Mumbai-based batsman's performance was better due to his age and his experience in the game.
ICC, the global governing body of cricket took to Twitter to hail Sharma for his feat, saying: “The HITMAN is back with a bang”.
ICYMI— ICC (@ICC) October 2, 2019
The HITMAN is back with a bang 💥
Rohit Sharma gets his first Test ton as an opener! pic.twitter.com/DsLfnGCzca
There is a famous saying "Wine and Rohit Sharma gets better with age"— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 2, 2019
His ardent fans heaped praise for Sharma while recalling his tweet from last year in which he promised “the sun will rise once again” after he was criticised for his bad performance.
Apparently, in Sanskrit, Rohit means the first rays of the sun.
Not many know that in sanskrit ROHIT basically means first rays of the sun that which has risen 😌 #RohitSharma https://t.co/C3OX6egrSf— Akshαtα ツ (@AkshataTweets) October 2, 2019
#RohitSharma to his haters- pic.twitter.com/dSkmdyvVRO— Khiladi Samrat (@samrat_45) October 2, 2019
Peoples were trolling Rohit Sharma for his 2nd ball duck in practice game. Haters were waiting him to fail. But again he trolled them with his bat. Well played but long way to go. #RohitSharma#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/XPFThFRYaI— utsav (@saatvi_fail) October 2, 2019
Rohit Sharma becomes the first player in history of international cricket to score atleast 4 century in each Tests, ODIs and T20Is.— Arun Kharwar hitman lover (@ArunKharwar11) October 2, 2019
This is the day I'm waiting for a long time...#IndvSA #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/oGdx61ogGR
Hitting out at critics and selection committee for excluding Sharma from longer format of the game, fans said that his return as a centurian is a proof of his hard work and self-confidence.
The beginning 💯*— Kirubakaran (@karankiruba09) October 2, 2019
Limited and long format opening sealed. #RohitSharma @ImRo45 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CGIPmH9MrX
Critics said— Shobhit Agarwal Azad (@TheShobhitAzad) October 2, 2019
He is talented, doesn’t perform-He responded with bat
Not a mature captain-He responded with his game
Not a big tournament player-he responded with bat
Can’t open in tests?-Responds with bat
Now they say he can’t open outside India-wait for it guys!
#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/jBUbVNEz9o
Several others targeted Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli and blamed him for Rohit's exclusion from previous test matches.
After watching Rohit's batting Kohli right now😂😂😂#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/rXKNFpJGlT— Baburao Apte (@Baburao124421) October 2, 2019
Rohit Sharma returned to the pavilion at 115 runs not out leaving his fans anticipating a double century when he returns to the field on Thursday.
