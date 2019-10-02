Autographed Photo of Trump, Kim Shaking Hands to Go on Sale for $24,000

The seemingly routine snapshot, taken by a British journalist covering the historic June 2018 US and North Korea summit in Singapore, became a unique collectable after it was signed by both US President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un.

Moments in Time dealer Gary Zimet told The New York Post that he is “1,000%” sure the autographs are legit, saying they are a “dead-on match” to ones from both leaders that he examined during the authentication process, making the photo unique. The North Korean leader sure isn’t a big fan of giving autographs, especially to anyone far from his inner circle. Trump, on the contrary, has given thousands of autographs in his life, putting his name on everything from buildings to a CD of Elton John’s classic “Rocket Man” that he once sent to Kim.

“This is the only known autograph of Kim that has ever been for sale — he’s a legendary rarity,” Zimet said, adding that having both Trump and Kim’s signatures on the same photo is “iconic”.

Trump’s recognizable, sharp-angled autograph and Kim’s lesser-known signature are reputedly etched on their dark suits in silver marker right on the image printed on 8-inch-by-10-inch glossy Tura photo paper.

Peace of history: Trump, Kim autographed pic can be yours for $24K

Zimet, a dealer of 40-years, said he obtained the signed photo Tuesday from a friend of his who is also pals with the journalist who took the shot. He said he expects the piece to have a “broad” appeal but to be especially meaningful to any serious collector of memorabilia from US presidents or other world leaders.

“I knew I had to have it, and when I go after something, I either get it or people tell me, ‘F**k you.’ But fortunately, I got it,” Zimet said.