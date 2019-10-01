‘Another Whistleblower?’ Twitter Reacts to Mouse Dropping From White House Ceiling

An uninvited guest literally dropped into the White House press briefing room, sending reporters into a tizzy and social media users into a rodent-related roast of US President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

NBC News White House Correspondent Peter Alexander acted as a cushion after a helpless mouse plopped down from the ceiling and became the hottest topic in the White House briefing room Tuesday morning.

And here’s the video to prove it: pic.twitter.com/v6uSrh7KPH — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 1, 2019

While some reporters cowered in fear of coming into contact with the unofficial White House resident, others attempted to capture the mouse. Senior White House Reporter for NBC News Digital Shannon Pettypiece dubbed the hunt “the most excitement in the White House briefing room in months.”

The most excitement in the White House briefing room in months. Reporters attempt to capture a baby mouse that fell on ⁦@PeterAlexander⁩ lap moments ago pic.twitter.com/6zWRZfTAaq — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 1, 2019

The young rodent’s presence came about just a few months after the White House’s senior occupant dubbed the city of Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

....As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

As a result, netizens had a number of takes on the mouse’s drop-in and instructed the president to not hurl rodent-related insults if those same animals scurry within his home’s walls.

@realDonaldTrump Says Baltimore is rodent infested. However, why did a mouse fall from the ceiling onto a reporters leg today in the White House briefing room? This is not the first time. Years ago @edhenry swatted one that fell from the ceiling and hit his keyboard. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) October 1, 2019

Mice in the White House! How ironic after Trump tweeted this about Elijah Cumming's Baltimore district in July:



"Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place" https://t.co/kpVVjgGOLe — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 1, 2019

But Baltimore, right?!!! This Potus & his admin are the ones bringing the roaches & rats wherever they go. https://t.co/fubOA0FnMw — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) October 1, 2019

I thought rats only infested Baltimore. — Jonny Dark (@realjonnydark) October 1, 2019

In July, Trump tweeted that Rep. @RepCummings ‘s district in #Baltimore was a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”



This morning, in the White House that Trump currently occupies, a mouse fell out of the ceiling and into the lap of reporter @PeterAlexander .



Oh the irony. https://t.co/NlNp6QV2Uz — freelancejournalist (@freelancerjourn) October 1, 2019

In addition to references related to the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Trump, many also drew comparisons between the rodent and the current administration and its loyalists.

Has Ghouliani moved in yet? — BatManiac Forever (@dandatum) October 1, 2019

Another Whisleblower?



Are they dropping from the ceilings now? — John Wilson (@jbw2dogs) October 1, 2019

"Reporters scramble after mouse falls from White House ceiling".



You think they would be used to rats in the white house by now. — Peter Batson (@PeterBatson15) October 1, 2019

Rats literally leaving the White House https://t.co/Im2vc1aaEF — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 1, 2019

“Which nicely bookends the unrelated rat hunt in the White House itself.” https://t.co/CtU07ECgy0 — mattresstagging (@mattresstagging) October 1, 2019

The White House is clearly a rat infested mess. No human beings would want to live there. Luckily, at present, none do... https://t.co/rDAhpYZdYu — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) October 1, 2019

According to the Washington Post, the mouse evaded capture and scurried to another part of the White House.