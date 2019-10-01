Ronaldo Mocked Online After Revealing His Post-Football Ambitions

As the footballer laid out his intentions to take the world of business by storm, a number of social media users appeared skeptical of his declarations.

Football legend and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has recently touted his future plans which apparently extend far beyond the world of sports.

During an interview with SPORTbible, held at the launch of his new fragrance called "Play It Cool", Ronaldo revealed that he intends to become a successful CEO of his own brand, noting that "even the CEOs of great companies are always motivated and they have to work hard to achieve good things."

"It has taken many years of hard work, dedication and passion to achieve what I have in football," Ronaldo said. "Outside of football I'm not there yet, but I'm a competitive guy and I don't like to be the number two or number three. I always want to be number one. I will do it, 100 per cent."

Some members of the social media crowd, however, appeared skeptical of the footballer’s declaration, claiming that he didn’t become "the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of football" in the first place.

My tweet exactly 😭😭😭 — Leo Kris (@MessiClass10) 30 сентября 2019 г.

He is finished , game over @Cristiano 😛😃 — Muhammad Hasan (@mohamdfaiez) 1 октября 2019 г.

Was he ever any GOAT? A — M-to-da-Q (@mainmaq) 30 сентября 2019 г.