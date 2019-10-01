Miss BumBum: Bikini-Clad Playboy Model Makes History by Winning World’s Best Bum Title Twice

Brazilian model Suzy Cortez has become the first two-time winner of Miss BumBum, the famous buttocks beauty contest.
Suzy Cortez, 29, owned the stage in a miniature bikini set and thigh-highs decked out in the colours of the Brazilian flag, and received the much-coveted sash and tiara – but perhaps more importantly, some $12,000 in endorsement deals and a further boost in popularity.
France’s Rayane Souza came in second and British competitor Jessica Lopes took the bronze.
Miss BumBum was first held in 2011 and has since evolved into a major international event, which enjoys a massive popularity in Brazil and propels the winner to a celebrity status. Cortez – who had graced the covers of Playboy, FHM, GQ and Cosmopolitan – already won the pageant in 2015, which means she’s now the only women to have picked up the title two times.
The contest has not been without controversy and been marred by a slew of cheating allegations. In 2013, two of the finalists were accused by several other chicas of bribing the judges in a bid to rig the votes.
In 2017, six of the 15 finalists were accused of using computer software to cast votes for them in the online vote, and a year later a catfight erupted on stage after one contestant tried to physically strip the newly-proclaimed champion of her sash over claims that her derriere had been surgically enhanced in breach of the rules.
