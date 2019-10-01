'Dream Come True': Swedish YouTube Star PewDiePie Buys House in Japan

The famous Swede and his wife Marzia have visited the East Asian country multiple times over the years, keeping their subscribers updated about their adventures there via social media.

The world's most popular YouTuber, Felix Kjellberg, better known by his nickname PewDiePie, has made a surprising announcement to his fans, saying that he's purchased a house in Japan.

In his latest video, recorded in the land of the rising sun, the renowned Swede said that this step was a dream come true for him.

In his earlier vlog on April, Pewds admitted that he and his wife had travelled to Japan so often because they were contemplating moving there.

The Youtube star did not reveal whether they will relocate to Japan for good.

The year 2019 has been full of events for Kjellberg. In August, he reached the 100 million Youtube subscriber milestone - just days after marrying his longtime girlfriend Marzia Bisognin.