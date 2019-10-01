Donald Trump's 'A-Ha Tweet' Prompts Social Media Audience to 'Take On Him'

While many netizens mocked the US president over this “Take On Me” animated clip, some suggested a different song for the occasion.

As US President Donald Trump faces impeachment proceedings initiated against him by US House Democrats, he has apparently once again managed to rile up the online crowd via what HuffPost described as a “bizarre tweetstorm.”

The “odd assortment of tweets” posted by Trump on Monday night included an animated clip featuring scenes from his presidency, the art style of which bears a striking resemblance to the “Take On Me” music video by A-ha.

​Many netizens quickly noticed this similarity, with the media outlet claiming that the band’s name and the song started trending shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile, a number of social media users took the opportunity to poke fun at the president.

Donald Trump dancing like a drunk Colonel Sanders is an entire mood. pic.twitter.com/C3LmAFEnsl — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) 1 октября 2019 г.

Trea-son-y

(Treason-y)

Tree-ea-sonnn

(Treason-y)

I'll be gonnnnnne

When you-

IMPEAAAAAAAAAACH! — skullsinthestars (@drskyskull) 1 октября 2019 г.

This version of the Take On Me video sucks.



Hopefully Trump will be gone in a day or two. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) 1 октября 2019 г.

this was the most inspiring tweet you've ever tweeted, mr. trump. you inspired @k_k_rygg and i to make this video for you. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/1JwlbwH9su — buttknee (@brittanymetz) 1 октября 2019 г.

One person even suggested a different music video as an alternative for the president’s clip.

Trump posted a video of himself in a rip-off of a-ha’s “Take On Me”.



I would’ve gone with Genesis’ “Land of Confusion”. pic.twitter.com/xnWtX9rnH1 — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) 1 октября 2019 г.

Some, however, seemed to appreciate the stunt.