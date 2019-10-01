Donald Trump's 'A-Ha Tweet' Prompts Social Media Audience to 'Take On Him'

As US President Donald Trump faces impeachment proceedings initiated against him by US House Democrats, he has apparently once again managed to rile up the online crowd via what HuffPost described as a “bizarre tweetstorm.”
The “odd assortment of tweets” posted by Trump on Monday night included an animated clip featuring scenes from his presidency, the art style of which bears a striking resemblance to the “Take On Me” music video by A-ha.
30 сентября 2019 г.
Many netizens quickly noticed this similarity, with the media outlet claiming that the band’s name and the song started trending shortly afterwards.
Meanwhile, a number of social media users took the opportunity to poke fun at the president.
Donald Trump dancing like a drunk Colonel Sanders is an entire mood. pic.twitter.com/C3LmAFEnsl— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) 1 октября 2019 г.
Trea-son-y— skullsinthestars (@drskyskull) 1 октября 2019 г.
(Treason-y)
Tree-ea-sonnn
(Treason-y)
I'll be gonnnnnne
When you-
IMPEAAAAAAAAAACH!
This version of the Take On Me video sucks.— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) 1 октября 2019 г.
Hopefully Trump will be gone in a day or two.
this was the most inspiring tweet you've ever tweeted, mr. trump. you inspired @k_k_rygg and i to make this video for you. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/1JwlbwH9su— buttknee (@brittanymetz) 1 октября 2019 г.
One person even suggested a different music video as an alternative for the president’s clip.
Trump posted a video of himself in a rip-off of a-ha’s “Take On Me”.— Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) 1 октября 2019 г.
I would’ve gone with Genesis’ “Land of Confusion”. pic.twitter.com/xnWtX9rnH1
Some, however, seemed to appreciate the stunt.
You have my vote 100% Mr. President!!!!! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/FUpDxWaIrG— 🇺🇸 TRUMP USA 🇺🇸 (@MADE__USA) 1 октября 2019 г.
