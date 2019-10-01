Register
07:55 GMT +301 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019

    Elon Musk, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Exchange Troll Remarks Amid Starship Rocket Reveal

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine engaged in a troll war with each other over the budget and getting behind schedule in the race to go beyond Earth’s orbit.

    It all began when Bridenstine put out a statement on Twitter ahead of Musk's big reveal of his new Starship rocket prototype Saturday, saying NASA “expects to see the same level of enthusiasm focused on the investments of the American taxpayer” as the Commercial Crew – a project which involves SpaceX and Boeing developing spacecraft that can ferry astronauts from US soil to the International Space Station and which is, according to Bridenstine, years behind schedule.

    Musk addressed the NASA head's words during his Starship update from Texas Saturday, saying, "From a SpaceX resource standpoint, our resources are overwhelmingly on Falcon and Dragon […] It was really quite a small percentage of SpaceX that did Starship."

    Musk had hoped to send the first astronauts to the International Space Station in a Crew Dragon earlier this year, but a testing mishap on the ground led to the explosion of a Crew Dragon unit and set back that timeline.

    Yet, offstage, Musk couldn’t resist letting himself loose in an interview with CNN, responding to Bridenstine's tweet with a question: “Did he say Commercial Crew or SLS?”

    Musk was referring to NASA's next-generation Space Launch System, which is over budget and years overdue. Earlier reports, which were not confirmed by NASA, even suggested that SLS is to be cancelled and that the agency is considering the possibility of contracting with SpaceX for future SLS launches, like the planned Artemis mission to return to the Moon. 

    "Everything in aerospace is years behind, OK?" Musk went on to say. "Relatively speaking, which one is more late ... we're really going as fast as we can make it go."

    Related:

    Penetrating Space: Netizens Amazed by Elon Musk’s Starship Rocket’s ‘Phallic’ Design
    ‘No Signs of Aliens’: Elon Musk Rebuts Area 51 Craze, Says No Extra-Terrestrial Life Exists
    ‘Something is Up’: Twitter Users Suspect Elon Musk of Being an AI-Bot
    ‘Silver Tongue’: Elon Musk Switches to Russian Reacting to Business Forum Invitation Stunt
    Tags:
    SpaceX, NASA, Jim Bridenstine, Elon Musk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse