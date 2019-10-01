Popular YouTube Show ‘Hot Ones’ Host Slams MTV for Copying Idea

Sean Evans, host of ‘Hot Ones’, a popular YouTube chat show featuring celebrities answering questions while eating spicy food, has called out MTV after they uploaded their own version of the show called ‘Wild Sauce’.

A show created by the First We Feast network, ‘Hot Ones’ has been on YouTube since 2015. Celebrities join Evans for an interview with a twist, as they have to devour the “Wings of Death” – 10 spicy chicken wings covered in hot sauce, and the further the interview goes, the hotter the sauce gets. The tenth and final wing comes with First We Feast’s own The Last Dab sauce, which is a record 3.3 million units on the Scoville Heat Scale.

The show has attracted millions of viewers over the past three years, featuring celebrities like Gordon Ramsay, Billie Eilish, Kevin Hart, Terry Crews, Scarlett Johansson and Idris Elba. The First We Feast YouTube channel has more than 7.2 million subscribers. Of course, such popularity couldn’t go unnoticed, as MTV, partnered with Wendy’s fast food restaurant chain, has launched “Wild Sauce,” a show which follows a format which is extremely similar to that of ‘Hot Ones’.

Evans has noticed the similarities, calling MTV out, making fun of their set with a tongue-in-cheek joke about their own, writing: “How come when weirdos like MTV jack Hot Ones, they do it all the way down to the shitty budget set?”

How come when weirdos like @MTV jack Hot Ones they do it all the way down to the shitty budget set? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/apjNknSSSr — Sean Evans (@seanseaevans) September 30, 2019

He was supported by other netizens, who stood up for their favorite show.

Wow, what a crappy rip-off. "Wild Sauce" guys?! Pffffft. Better pray that Sean Evans doesn't open up a GoFundMe to sue ya for this. For shame. — Alyssa Brandenburg (@LyssaAutoMagic) September 30, 2019

Interview the person they did just to flex on em — Link511 (@Linkferu) September 30, 2019

​‘Hot Ones’ has been such a hit that it has even been featured on late-night television, with both Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert inviting Evans onto their shows to take part in their version of ‘Hot Ones’ – made in tribute rather than as a rip-off.