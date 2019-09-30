Video: Electronic US Interstate Billboard Hacked, Broadcasts Lesbian Porn

US drivers traveling along a Michigan highway witnessed a bizarre eye-opener over the weekend when a pornographic video was played on an electronic billboard on Interstate 75 in Auburn Hills, a city in the state’s Oakland County.

"I kind of almost got in an accident,” one driver told NBC News of the late Saturday surprise. “I saw two girls. Lesbian porn.”

​Driver Chuck McMahon was also taken aback.

"I thought maybe it was a billboard for a strip club or something,” he told Click on Detroit. "I was just looking up at it, and I was like, 'Huh, oh, wow. That's porn.'"

“I came across a billboard, and it was something unusual,” driver Justin Kammo told local ABC affiliate WXYZ.

“You could kind of see people started to brake a lot behind me, because I think they were doing the same thing, like a double take. You don’t see that every day.”

Auburn Hills Police confirmed that they received several calls about the digital billboard. According to some media reports, the billboard was operated by Outfront Media; however, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to People that the billboard was not operated by the company.

According to local news station WXYZ, the billboard is owned by Triple Communications, a subsidiary of Triple Investment Group.

Outfront did not immediately respond to Sputnik’s request for comment.

According to Auburn Hills Police Department Lt. Ryan Gagnon, the pornographic video played on the billboard for about 15 to 20 minutes before being taken down, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Police officials are currently investigating the incident to determine who was behind it.