Register
15:08 GMT +330 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this 10 June 2018 file photo, Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York

    'F**k Em' Robert De Niro's Profane Tirade Labelling Trump ‘Crazy’ Live on CNN Splits Netizens

    © AP Photo / Michael Zorn/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Actor Robert De Niro is known as an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump, calling him out numerous times. Last year De Niro played Special Counsel Robert Mueller in a series of "Saturday Night Live" sketches about the White House.

    Long-time critic of US President Donald Trump, actor Robert De Niro called President Trump “crazy” and dropped a pair of f-words when appearing live on CNN on Sunday Morning.

    De Niro appeared on the network’s “Reliable Sources” where host Brian Stelter questioned him about the recent push to have the president impeached.

    You’ve been calling for the president to be impeached. Are you satisfied with what the Democrats are now doing?” asked Stelter.

    De Niro responded saying that the Democrats have “no choice” because an impeachment inquiry “has to happen.”

    When the host proceeded to ask if the president should step down, De Niro said:

    “I don’t think he’s capable of resigning. He’s worse than I ever could have imagined.”

    Launching into a verbal tirade, De Niro, best known for his roles in Raging Bull, Goodfellas and Taxi Driver, said he thought Trump was “crazy in a way… just crazy,” and lauded the liberal media:

    “If it wasn’t for you, CNN, MSNBC and some other outlets, The New York Times, Washington Post, I mean, where are we? This is a crazy world,” De Niro said.

    “This guy is crazy. We've got to get him out.”

    After the host asked for clarification, if De Niro questioned Trump’s fitness in a “medical sense”, the American actor, producer, and director responded:

    “Possibly medical, too. I’m starting to think. I didn’t think that before but now, I actually, when I saw him out in front of the helicopter talking endlessly and sweating and sweating.”

    As Stelter mentioned Fox News pundits criticising De Niro for his rhetoric, the actor shot back:

    “F--- ‘em, f--- ‘em.”

    ​A CNN spokesperson did not comment on the incident.

    The actor’s profanity on a morning show, albeit one which aired on cable, and the tirade attack against Trump ignited Twitter, with netizens split in their reactions.

    There were those who praised the actor for his outspokenness.

    ​Some Twitter fans were swift in condemning the actor’s tirade:

    ​Others lashed out at the network for the interview:

    ​Actor Robert De Niro is a long-time foe of US President Donald Trump, calling him out numerous times. In 2018 the actor played Special Counsel Robert Mueller in a series of "Saturday Night Live" sketches about the White House, while as far back as in August 2016, before Trump took the White House, De Niro described him as “totally nuts”, with other choice expressions being “a national disaster" and "an embarrassment to this country”.

    Related:

    Robert De Niro Slams Trump as ‘Wannabe Gangster’ and ‘Total Loser’
    Netizens ROFL as De Niro Says Imprisoning Trump Would Make America Great Again
    Star-Studded Clip With Robert De Niro Explaining Mueller Report Sends Waves Online
    Tags:
    impeachment, impeachment, CNN, CNN, Robert De Niro, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse