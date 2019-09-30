'F**k Em' Robert De Niro's Profane Tirade Labelling Trump ‘Crazy’ Live on CNN Splits Netizens

Actor Robert De Niro is known as an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump, calling him out numerous times. Last year De Niro played Special Counsel Robert Mueller in a series of "Saturday Night Live" sketches about the White House.

Long-time critic of US President Donald Trump, actor Robert De Niro called President Trump “crazy” and dropped a pair of f-words when appearing live on CNN on Sunday Morning.

De Niro appeared on the network’s “Reliable Sources” where host Brian Stelter questioned him about the recent push to have the president impeached.

You’ve been calling for the president to be impeached. Are you satisfied with what the Democrats are now doing?” asked Stelter.

De Niro responded saying that the Democrats have “no choice” because an impeachment inquiry “has to happen.”

When the host proceeded to ask if the president should step down, De Niro said:

“I don’t think he’s capable of resigning. He’s worse than I ever could have imagined.”

Launching into a verbal tirade, De Niro, best known for his roles in Raging Bull, Goodfellas and Taxi Driver, said he thought Trump was “crazy in a way… just crazy,” and lauded the liberal media:

“If it wasn’t for you, CNN, MSNBC and some other outlets, The New York Times, Washington Post, I mean, where are we? This is a crazy world,” De Niro said.

“This guy is crazy. We've got to get him out.”

After the host asked for clarification, if De Niro questioned Trump’s fitness in a “medical sense”, the American actor, producer, and director responded:

“Possibly medical, too. I’m starting to think. I didn’t think that before but now, I actually, when I saw him out in front of the helicopter talking endlessly and sweating and sweating.”

As Stelter mentioned Fox News pundits criticising De Niro for his rhetoric, the actor shot back:

“F--- ‘em, f--- ‘em.”

For those of you asking for the full interview with Robert De Niro: Here's the video of part one, addressing his criticism of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/2I1NwsmXun — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 29, 2019

​A CNN spokesperson did not comment on the incident.

The actor’s profanity on a morning show, albeit one which aired on cable, and the tirade attack against Trump ignited Twitter, with netizens split in their reactions.

There were those who praised the actor for his outspokenness.

Kudos for having DeNiro on - he speaks the truth and says it like it is 👏🏼

There was no need to try to tell him he can’t say the truth or use that language... you book De Niro you get DeNiro #Respect — Deb S (@Debstar1270) September 29, 2019

It was awesome: De Niro said what millions are thinking. #ResignNowTrump — Karen Lynch (@karenlynchkaren) September 29, 2019

​Some Twitter fans were swift in condemning the actor’s tirade:

where do you live? decent people do not use the F word — Barb Anderson (@BarbAnd49536936) September 29, 2019

Seriously, RD is jackass! Trump has been good for the country and it's to bad your blind hate doesn't allow you to see it. Thank God, Hillary was not elected! — afighter (@Bluebird25A) September 29, 2019

She lost Mr. De Niro.

You need to move on bud.

Respect the election results. — Moshe Fogel (@realmoshefogel) September 29, 2019

"What's the worst he did, the major critique?"



"I don't know. I think he's just crazy."



There it is, folks.



The left's objection with Trump.



They just don't like him. And don't like that they lost. — Harry Tinders (@HTinders) September 30, 2019

Most overrated actor ever. Plays the same character over and over.



Let’s see him play an English lord. Pezzonovante! — Sam in LA (@Sam42199640) September 29, 2019

I'm sticking with my own rule to not watch any of his movies and those of many other fools in Hollywood. As Blumenthal suggests for Trump, I hope they choke on their own words. — Sandra Andresen (@fmfa94) September 29, 2019

​Others lashed out at the network for the interview:

Do you ever have a panel with alternate views? — Greg Scott (@gregsandiego) September 29, 2019

Mr. Stelter should be embarrassed for this. — Craig Zimmerman (@craigzimmerman6) September 29, 2019

Feel sorry for @CNN ! Aren’t you shamed what has become of you ? — ANNORA11 (@AnilNS425) September 29, 2019

Oh now I get it, it's a "CNN" report so of course you would have someone on who is a Trump hater. I don't know how this network is surviving. It used to be my favorite one back when Greta, Larry King were on and now it is horrible. Lost me as a fan and many others — Lynnie (@TweetThisBabe) September 29, 2019

