X-Files: Alien Research Group That Obtained Exotic UFO Material Won’t Share with Public

Tom DeLonge’s band Blink-182 certainly knew how to make the headlines with its energetic performance and goofy music videos. Though the singer parted ways with the band in 2015, he is still making the headlines — however, this time not with his music, but with alien research.

Tom DeLonge’s company To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science (TTSA) recently claimed it had obtained exotic material samples from UFOs, but doesn’t plan to share them with the public at this point. DeLonge and Luis Elizondo, the director of global security and special programs for TTSA, were speaking with The New York Times when they were asked whether the group managed to get exotic samples of UFO material. “Certainly”, Elizondo said.

However, Elizondo noted that the group doesn’t plan to showcase the material any time soon.

We have to let the process take its course. And what we don’t want to do is be presumptive either way. The last thing we want to do is jump to any conclusions, prematurely. Ultimately, the data is going to decide what something is or what something isn’t”, said Luis Elizondo, the director of global security and special programs at To The Stars Academy.

Tom DeLonge founded To the Stars Academy of Arts & Science in 2017. Twelve people, including government employees, run it. According to the group’s website, it wants “to advance society’s understanding of scientific phenomena and their technological implications.”

The NYT interview came days after the US Navy confirmed that videos of UFO’s, released by the TTSA between December 2017 and March 18 are real. The spokesman for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, Joseph Gradisher stressed that the footage should not have been released to the public.

Netizens were divided by the TTSA’s claims that they found exotic UFO material.

He should go back to playing 4/4 power chords and leave the science to the experts. — Max Anion (@MaxAnion) September 27, 2019

​

Honestly, If anyone thinks we’re alone in this solar system, let alone the universe, they’re just idiots. — Me ☽❂♍︎☯︎☮︎ (@MGR8CE) September 27, 2019

​But for some users there is only one question that needs to be answered…

Real mystery here is why did Tom DeLonge leave Blink-182 — AeroSkippah (@AeroSkippah) September 27, 2019

​