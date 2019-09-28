Register
29 September 2019
    Bill Maher, winner of the First Amendment Award, speaks to the crowd at the 26th Annual Literary Awards Festival at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday, September 28, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif

    Bill Maher Takes Aim at Joe Biden’s Son’s Job in Ukraine Amid Trump Impeachment Proceedings

    The US comedian - one of the most vocal critics of US President Donald Trump, mocking everything from his policies to his relationship with wife Melania - now turns the weapon of his political satire against the younger Biden over the son’s work for a Ukrainian gas company, a nation the comedian describes as a “super-corrupt country.”

    HBO’s Bill Maher, the host of Real Time, jokes that if US President Donald Trump’s son Donald Jr. had done what Hunter Biden allegedly did, MSNBC's top-rated host, Rachel Maddow, who has extensively covered the alleged Trump ties to Russia, would be all over him.

    "It does sound like something Don[ald] Trump Jr. would do. And if Don Jr. did it, it would be all Rachel Maddow was talking about," he said, commenting on the allegations against Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and the current impeachment proceedings against POTUS.

    Although he spoke favourably about the former vice-president’s son, noting that he did not think Hunter Biden “ was doing something terrible in Ukraine," Maher nonetheless lambasted him for taking a questionable job, saying it "just looks bad."

    "But why can't politicians tell their f---ing kids, 'Get a job, get a goddamn job!' This kid was paid $600,000 because his name is Biden by a gas company in Ukraine, this super-corrupt country that just had a revolution to get rid of corruption," Maher said.

    He repeated his call on Twitter, advising politicians to tell their kids to get a real job rather than a “‘consulting’ job cuz your somebody's kid”.

    ​His tweet has prompted debate, with some pointing out that Biden was not the only father whose name has become a career crutch.

    ​Others warned Maher against voicing his opinions, noting that they could be turned on their head by Trump…

    ​Some used it as an opportunity to defend Joe Biden, saying parents do not often know about their children’s work.

    ​However, some described the impeachment process as an anti-Trump plot.

    ​Hunter Biden made headlines after a US government whistleblower reported that the president pressured his Ukraine counterpart to look into the business affairs of the former US vice president’s son, in an abuse of power. House Democrats quickly announced the launch of an impeachment proceeding against POTUS, who is campaigning for reelection in 2020. Trump dismissed the accusations against him and stated that his conversation with the Ukrainian president was "pitch perfect".

