Video: Chicago Subway Franchise Loses Licence After Staffer Uses Dirty Mop to Wipe Countertops

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), has suspended the license and shuttered a franchise Subway sandwich shop in the Englewood neighborhood near 69th Street and Ashland after a video clip of a Subway staffer wiping the countertops with a filthy floor mop went viral, media reported.

A short 2-second clip, shared earlier on Twitter, shows a local employee cleaning the counter with a mop that is also used on the floor, CBS 2 reported, citing the camera operator who chose to remain anonymous.

Here’s a short clip of the @SUBWAY worker using the mop to clean the soda counter. pic.twitter.com/8xBHVZWdU6 — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) 26 September 2019

​The CDPH saw the video and instantly carried out a surprise inspection, afterward hanging a “License Suspended” sign in the window of the Subway restaurant franchise. The employee seen on the footage has reportedly been fired.

According to CBS 2, citing local authorities, this venue has displayed a number of issues over the years, in particular, failing back-to-back inspections in 2017.

Some of the citations also included food storage not meeting the proper temperature requirements and a worker seen washing their hands without soap.