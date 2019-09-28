‘Paranoid or Voodoo Worshiper?’ Meghan Markle’s 'Evil Eye' Necklace on Africa Trip Puzzles Netizens

The Duchess of Sussex, known for her love of posh clothes and pricey accessories, has opted for a $550 necklace with a traditional Turkish symbol intended to help dispel jealousy and negativity, and which is often seen on numerous souvenirs from the Middle Eastern country.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan has been spotted wearing a $550 necklace with a symbol that helps “to keep foes away” during her trip to South Africa, The Daily Mail reports. She was photographed in the gold chain with the so-called “evil eye” adornment, resembling ones seen on various Turkish souvenirs, and a pendent as she spoke to a crowd in the Nyanga Township in Cape Town.

According to the outlet, the pricey accessory comes from the designer Alemdara, founded by former Tatler journalist Mariella Tandy, which sells hand-crafted jewellery inspired by gems from Istanbul’s markets.

The description on their website says that the “eye” helps to the wearer shield from “negative thoughts and energy”: “As per Ottoman legend, an evil eye on your person wards off jealousy from others”.

Although the brand’s spokesman confirmed that it was their necklace that the former US actress was wearing, they declined to give any further comments.

“We are very pleased to see the Duchess of Sussex wearing one of our necklaces, but we simply don't comment on our individual customers”, he said, as cited by the outlet.

This is not the first time that Meghan Markle has been spotted with an “evil eye” accessory, as last December she appeared with a $300 rose gold ring featuring an eye in a hand palm from the Turkish firm Kismet. Nevertheless, the recent report seems to have come as a shock for some commenters, who lambasted the Duchess for wearing a pagan symbol.

Meghan Markle wearing £450 'evil eye' necklace to keep foes away. Christians are NOT to wear Pagan amulets! She has no faith in Christian prayers for protection. https://t.co/L5ubn9LdEk @MailOnline — Thyra Danevirke (@TDanevirke) September 28, 2019

For real? She’s into voodoo? Horrible woman. Married in the Christian Faith? No wonder people can’t stand her. Hypocrisy. — royalbabyboomer (@royalbabyboomer) September 28, 2019

​Some jokingly speculated about her being paranoid or attending a voodoo ceremony.

Meghan Markle- plain paranoid or is she going to participate in some secret voodoo witchcraft ritual? No telling with her. She seems to be grasping at straws (or jewelry purchases to cast spells). https://t.co/xniMwJYYS9 — Perfect (@theperfecthire) September 28, 2019

​Others pointed out that the royal, who gave birth to a baby this year, should be afraid of ill-wishers both in Africa and the UK.

She needs it as the public and the Africans are sick of this phoney act she is putting on,good acting role and PR stunts ,the baby being the coup de gras,she had no idea how to hold it,after Harry telling everybody it slept on his chest for 11hours of the flight while she slept — carol jones (@caroljo01091317) September 28, 2019

Meghan Markle wearing £450 'evil eye' necklace to keep foes away

She Needs More Than That In The UK? https://t.co/EZspjWeCYk — Bob For A Full Brexit (@boblister_poole) September 28, 2019

If she were down to earth, honest & genuine, people would respect her and she wouldn’t need the help of accessories to ward off her detractors.

IMP she is a smug, self obsessed narc and the true #DuchessOfDeception https://t.co/AXqZNQ5Gez — AllThingsRoyal (@things_royal) September 28, 2019

​Whereas several commenters preferred a more light-hearted approach.