Twitterati Galore Birthday Wishes to Google in Most Amusing Ways as it Turns 21

New Delhi (Sputnik): As the world’s most dominant search engine celebrates its birthday with a retro doodle showing an erstwhile desktop computer of 21 years ago, the Twitter generation wished Google 'Many Happy Returns' in its own unique and quirky way.

In a world in which people seem to be literally enslaved to technology, search engines have acquired a special place in our lives.

Netizens took to Twitter to wish Google a happy 21st birthday on Friday. Many shared a laugh, saying Google has reached legal drinking age while others thanked the firm for sticking by their side through thick and thin.

Google turns 21 today! Thank you for always being there when needed. #GoogleDoodle #HappyBirthdayGoogle pic.twitter.com/1SDk5FHgyc — SCOSH (@scosh_svnit) September 27, 2019

@Google Thank you for providing us with so much information.. hope u keep my secret about incognito search a secret forever.. I can’t even stay one day without you...#HappyBirthdayGoogle — sai venkatesh (@saivenk37469219) September 27, 2019

#HappyBirthdayGoogle Thenks for being the answer to most of my queries ..life wud have been difficult without u🤧 pic.twitter.com/33wyxLorfl — Aishwarya (@meee_aish) September 27, 2019

HAPPIEST 21st BIRTHDAY MY PYAARI SOMETIME USELESS BUT MOST TIME USEFUL CHACHI JI🎉🎊🎊😀



I may sometimes get annoyed coz of u but thank u for always being their when I need 😀U always had helped me during research. Always be like this. Lots of lobes ❤#HappyBirthdayGoogle pic.twitter.com/wbmIu5ge7s — мοϲнα (@sparkling_snow) September 27, 2019

Google's Twitter handle shared a cheeky post, calling Google Doodle its “childhood picture”.

Starting our 21st birthday by looking at some childhood pictures 😊#GoogleDoodle



➡️ https://t.co/DQfKCk5CLy pic.twitter.com/fyhh9joa51 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 26, 2019

Another user wished “Happy Birthday” on Google Assistant and the app replied back with “slice of cake”.

Proof that Google is your best friend #HappyBirthdayGoogle pic.twitter.com/X58MIxDh6L — Humor Being (@followTheGupta) September 27, 2019

Thank you google for helping us in our every step wherever we get into doubt/trouble.#HappyBirthdayGoogle #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/PmLH6xwq6N — Rupa (@Rupadey1908) September 27, 2019

When I get bored I used to talk to Google, this is one of my favorite thing to do. Wish you a very#HappyBirthdayGoogle !! pic.twitter.com/Hix32rFGN8 — ❤ MrutyunjoyRex ❤ (@ItsMsRex) September 27, 2019

Wishes poured from all parts of the world for Google, mostly thanking the search engine and sharing stories of how it helped them though their life.