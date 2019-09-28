Twitterati Galore Birthday Wishes to Google in Most Amusing Ways as it Turns 21

In a world in which people seem to be literally enslaved to technology, search engines have acquired a special place in our lives.
Netizens took to Twitter to wish Google a happy 21st birthday on Friday. Many shared a laugh, saying Google has reached legal drinking age while others thanked the firm for sticking by their side through thick and thin.
Don’t be surprised if @Google acts weird today. Google reached legal drinking age 😜😜 #HappyBirthdayGoogle #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/PfPQmylbAZ— Dharithri (@vijayadharithri) September 26, 2019
Google turns 21 today! Thank you for always being there when needed. #GoogleDoodle #HappyBirthdayGoogle pic.twitter.com/1SDk5FHgyc— SCOSH (@scosh_svnit) September 27, 2019
What say @GoogleIndia !! Get your own food #HappyBirthdayGoogle #googlebirthday pic.twitter.com/tayXboSVE6— Whizsky (@Whizsky) September 27, 2019
@Google Thank you for providing us with so much information.. hope u keep my secret about incognito search a secret forever.. I can’t even stay one day without you...#HappyBirthdayGoogle— sai venkatesh (@saivenk37469219) September 27, 2019
#HappyBirthdayGoogle Thenks for being the answer to most of my queries ..life wud have been difficult without u🤧 pic.twitter.com/33wyxLorfl— Aishwarya (@meee_aish) September 27, 2019
HAPPIEST 21st BIRTHDAY MY PYAARI SOMETIME USELESS BUT MOST TIME USEFUL CHACHI JI🎉🎊🎊😀— мοϲнα (@sparkling_snow) September 27, 2019
I may sometimes get annoyed coz of u but thank u for always being their when I need 😀U always had helped me during research. Always be like this. Lots of lobes ❤#HappyBirthdayGoogle pic.twitter.com/wbmIu5ge7s
Google's Twitter handle shared a cheeky post, calling Google Doodle its “childhood picture”.
Starting our 21st birthday by looking at some childhood pictures 😊#GoogleDoodle— Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 26, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/DQfKCk5CLy pic.twitter.com/fyhh9joa51
Another user wished “Happy Birthday” on Google Assistant and the app replied back with “slice of cake”.
Proof that Google is your best friend #HappyBirthdayGoogle pic.twitter.com/X58MIxDh6L— Humor Being (@followTheGupta) September 27, 2019
Thank you google for helping us in our every step wherever we get into doubt/trouble.#HappyBirthdayGoogle #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/PmLH6xwq6N— Rupa (@Rupadey1908) September 27, 2019
When I get bored I used to talk to Google, this is one of my favorite thing to do. Wish you a very#HappyBirthdayGoogle !! pic.twitter.com/Hix32rFGN8— ❤ MrutyunjoyRex ❤ (@ItsMsRex) September 27, 2019
Wishes poured from all parts of the world for Google, mostly thanking the search engine and sharing stories of how it helped them though their life.
#HappyBirthdayGoogle pic.twitter.com/e2YNxOrp5S— abhi changer (@abhichanger) September 27, 2019
#HappyBirthdayGoogle it isin’t easy to become part of everyone’s life! But you are one 🥳🤠 pic.twitter.com/m1Oljko8Wg— Sarika Sivadasan (@Sarikakarat) September 27, 2019
